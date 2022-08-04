Soffits (Roof Overhang Covers) Collapse at Pasco Elementary

Read on newstalk870.am
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Lawn-care workers are offered raise in pay
PENDLETON – Umatilla County has had no luck in finding lawn maintenance employees in the Pendleton area this summer. The offer was a paycheck of $13 an hour. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said that because the money set aside for that had not been paid out, the county could afford to offer more money.
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
yaktrinews.com
Richland’s Fran Rish Stadium nearing completion of $10 million renovation
RICHLAND, Wash. — A stadium, deeply rooted in the Richland Community, is getting a major facelift. “It’s been a long time coming,” Ty Beaver, RSD’s Director of Communication said. Built in 1954, Fran Rish Stadium has hosted countless events, and the last time it was renovated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Washington Town Told to Leave Due to Wildfire, Homes Lost
LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this...
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
Tri-Cities’ longest mural unveiled in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you’ve driven up and down Columbia Drive in Kennewick recently, you may have seen the massive mural on the side of KIE Supply’s building. The 134-foot mural has been claimed as the Tri-Cities’ longest mural; artist Heidi Elkington said at its’ highest point the mural is 14 feet.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
City of Toppenish makes repairs to Elmwood Cemetery after complaints
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Cemeteries are a place to remember, honor and pay tribute to those we’ve lost. R. Evans, a resident of Yakima, visited his departed family at Elmwood Cemetery. He said he was horrified to see the state of the place meant to offer peace. In an...
nbcrightnow.com
Community Mourns Local Artist
RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 3, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Fire Demolishes Storage Building at Walla Walla Golf Course
Early morning fire at the Veterans Golf Course in Walla Walla caused an estimated $110K in damages Wednesday. Walla Walla Fire Department officials, including Communications Manage Brendan Koch reported the call came in about a large fire at the course. The citizen calls about the fire mentioned visible flames, and...
West Richland Police Lieutenant Duane Olsen Retires After 23 Years of Dedication
The West Richland Police Department celebrated the retirement of Lieutenant Duane Olsen on Thursday. Lieutenant Olsen began his Law Enforcement career in 1995. He was a Reserve Deputy for the Benton County Sheriff's Department and then was hired as a Corrections Officer in 1996. And after attending the Corrections Academy, Olsen worked at a county jail.
New Haunted Attractions Coming to Tri-Cities This Halloween
Get ready because 2 new haunted attractions are coming to the Tri-Cities this Halloween! If you love to be scared, you have to mark this down on our calendar now! Frightmare Haunted Attractions is a new pair of haunted houses coming to the center of Kennewick in October. The new...
California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office...
KUOW
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
Fire Destroys Boat, But Crews Save Garage, Home in Kennewick
Minutes save lives and homes. Kennewick Fire Crews save garage, home from destruction. Just prior to 6 AM Friday morning (August 5th) Kennewick Fire Crews responded to a report of a massive fire burning at a home located at 708 West 27th Ave. (this image is of the address where fire was reported)
Primary Election results: The latest updates on state & local voting
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The next wave of primary election results is being reported across Eastern Washington. To view the latest results from your area, click on your county’s name from the following list: Benton County, Franklin County, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Walla Walla County, and Grant County. The...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0