KETV.com
Dozens battle the heat at North 24th Street 'Pull Up and Vibe' event
OMAHA, Neb. — Performers battle the extreme heat as they welcome guests to North Omaha for a night of music and culture. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke to organizers about how the event is adding to the district's recent growth. KETV spoke with the woman behind it all who says...
klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
WOWT
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
York News-Times
Upcoming 'House Hunters' episode spotlights Iowa native moving to Omaha
Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes. However, Kirstie Thomas was up to the challenge when she filmed an episode of "House Hunters" that will air on HGTV at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Clarinda native, Thomas now lives in Omaha.
doniphanherald.com
Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives
Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Cool down at the top ice cream spots in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer has arrived in full force, and with it comes the sweltering Nebraska heat, oppressive humidity, and the insatiable desire to remain in the comfort of air conditioning as much as possible. That is, except, to venture out and enjoy the ultimate way to counteract...
WOWT
Omaha’s auto-biography on automobile history on display
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s rich history of the automobile is on full display in an exhibit at the Douglas City Historical Society. The exhibit examines the city’s love affair with motor vehicles. The story of the automobile in Omaha dates back to the Model T. Officials at...
WOWT
Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon
Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha. A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Updated: 20 hours ago. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing...
KETV.com
'Omaha Girls Who Walk': Social media trend brings people together in-person for weekly walks
OMAHA, Neb. — Dozens of feet — and a few paws — hit the pavement at La Vista's Portal Recreation Area Wednesday evening. Chatter and laughter are un-ending during the one and half-mile loop. You wouldn't know that many of the people on this group walk have never met before.
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Eyesore tarnishes South Omaha image
$134 million still sits on the table for people in Nebraska who are facing rental problems. 6 News follow up: Damaged tree in Council Bluffs removed. A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove the remains of a large tree that toppled over.
WOWT
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
WOWT
Machine Gun Kelly’s tour bus vandalized in downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bus on Machine Gun Kelly’s tour was vandalized in Omaha. An Omaha Police spokesman verified to 6 News on Thursday afternoon that authorities received a report that the bus had been vandalized with spray paint, which had since been removed with mineral water, leaving behind no visible damage.
iheart.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo Expects 2022's One Millionth Visitor August 4th
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium expects to cross an annual milestone Thursday, August 4th. The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium believes 2022's One Millionth Visitor will arrive Thursday. Visitor 1,000,000 is anticipated to enter the facility sometime in the late morning, early afternoon. The zoo is planning for a celebration on the Desert Dome Plaza once Henry Doorly officially crosses the milestone.
KETV.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo celebrates 1 millionth visitor of 2022
OMAHA, Neb. — A birthday trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo turns into a special surprise for one Omaha family. For the Hunt family, the zoo is a regular destination. "We come here a lot because I home-school both of them, and we just love coming here... In the wintertime especially, because it's quiet and empty," Jeanina Hunt said.
WOWT
Omaha officers arrest Family Dollar robbery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department made an arrest concerning a store robbery Wednesday night. Noah Williams, 20, was arrested for robbery and attempted robbery. He was booked at Douglas County. Officers went to a Family Dollar near Ames Ave. and Fontenelle Blvd. and an employee told them...
In the Market for Blues Festival returns to downtown Omaha on Saturday
In the Market for Blues starts Saturday at noon and runs until 2 a.m. The festival consists of 14 hours of live music from 40 different bands, performing at 12 different venues downtown.
kfornow.com
Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City
(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
KETV.com
Man arrested after pursuit on Omaha's Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska man is accused of speeding through Omaha traffic and careening off traffic barriers before surrendering to law enforcement Friday morning on Interstate 80. The Nebraska State Patrol said Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, Nebraska was arrested for multiple violations including unauthorized use of a...
Gothicon creeps into La Vista Friday and Saturday
It may not be October yet, but if you're looking for a taste of Halloween you'll want to check out Gothicon.
