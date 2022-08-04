Read on 1043wowcountry.com
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement
Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Carrie Underwood’s Performance During CMA Fest Performance Has Social Media Going Wild
Whenever eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood steps on a stage and picks up a microphone, people go wild. And she proved that more than ever when this summer’s CMA fest aired earlier this week. The Sunday Night Football singer took the stage on June 11th as a headliner for...
The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s
While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Opens Up About Life Since Show, New Music
Noah Thompson has new music out on Friday. It’s a studio version of his cover of Rihanna’s “Stay,” which he performed during the Showstoppers round of American Idol. He calls the performance a “big turning point” for his trajectory on the show. “It’s been...
WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special
The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.
Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know
CMT will soon be celebrating Country music icon Vince Gill and his illustrious decades-long career.… The post Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know appeared first on Outsider.
Darius Rucker Says He Already Put ‘AGT’ Stars Chapel Hart on His ‘Next Record’
You know the semi-old sports adage, game recognizes game. It applies to country music, too. That’s why Darius Rucker already knew about Chapel Hart long before the group became a viral sensation. Rucker already was following the country trio on social media before anyone saw the judges of America’s...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month
Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity
The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Dan + Shay’s Latest Single, ‘You,’ Picks Up Where ‘Speechless’ Left Off
Dan + Shay are keeping the feel-good love songs going with their latest single, "You," from their Good Things album. The duo shared with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that the song has already seen a positive reaction from fans at shows and on social media, and they've even seen fans use the song at weddings and for other important life moments.
Luke Combs Delivers High-Powered Performance on ‘CMA Fest’ TV Special [Watch]
Country music fans had the chance to relive the 2022 CMA Fest, which took place in Nashville from June 9-12, during Aug. 3's CMA Fest television special on ABC. Hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, the broadcast featured 30 performances from the festival's Nissan Stadium stage, and Luke Combs riled up the crowd with two of his hits.
Superfan Cole Swindell Got to Sing ‘I Like It, I Love It’ Live With Tim McGraw [Watch]
For some artists, the biggest moment in their career is made possible by another artist. It could be a dream duet, an invitation into the Grand Ole Opry, or simply a chance to sing with them on stage. Recently, Cole Swindell's dream came true as Tim McGraw — or Tim...
WATCH: Dierks Bentley, Billy Ray Cyrus Sing ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ on ABC’s CMA Fest Special for Song’s 30th Anniversary
Country music is at its best when generations come together. Dierks Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus put on a show for the CMA Fest crowd. ABC aired its special featuring many of the great acts and performances. Among those was a raucous rendition of “Achy Breaky Heart.” Bentley and Cyrus teamed up on this one in honor of the song’s 30th anniversary. A day that should live on forever in the history of country.
CMA Fest 2022 Live Stream: Time, Next-Day Streaming, Where To Watch CMA Fest Live
Who’s ready for a medley of must-see musical performances? Dierks Bentley and Elle King host CMA Fest 2022!. Filmed in Nashville during the 49th CMA Fest in June, tonight’s music event of the summer features an entertaining mix of can’t-miss collaborations and fun performances. Country music fans can tune in to see Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker, as well as performances by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood. If you can’t watch CMA Fest live, the show will be available for next-day streaming on both ABC.com and Hulu.
