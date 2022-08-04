ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement

Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
American Songwriter

The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s

While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special

The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month

Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity

The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma#Taste Of Country Nights
Outsider.com

WATCH: Dierks Bentley, Billy Ray Cyrus Sing ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ on ABC’s CMA Fest Special for Song’s 30th Anniversary

Country music is at its best when generations come together. Dierks Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus put on a show for the CMA Fest crowd. ABC aired its special featuring many of the great acts and performances. Among those was a raucous rendition of “Achy Breaky Heart.” Bentley and Cyrus teamed up on this one in honor of the song’s 30th anniversary. A day that should live on forever in the history of country.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

CMA Fest 2022 Live Stream: Time, Next-Day Streaming, Where To Watch CMA Fest Live

Who’s ready for a medley of must-see musical performances? Dierks Bentley and Elle King host CMA Fest 2022!. Filmed in Nashville during the 49th CMA Fest in June, tonight’s music event of the summer features an entertaining mix of can’t-miss collaborations and fun performances. Country music fans can tune in to see Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker, as well as performances by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood. If you can’t watch CMA Fest live, the show will be available for next-day streaming on both ABC.com and Hulu.
NASHVILLE, TN
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy