15 Ways To Keep Your Dog Safe While Exploring Scenic Idaho

Turn His Frown Upside Down – Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Some TLC
This week's pet from It Takes a Village is a special fella who needs a special home to love him. Let me introduce you to INDY. INDY is a 6-year-old male mixed breed, possibly a terrier or beagle mix, and he weighs about 30 pounds. INDY previously lived with both cats and dogs, and you can probably tell from the picture above that he doesn't look very comfortable at the shelter. The fact is, INDY is scared and shy. He barks sometimes when he gets scared, and that, in turn, scares off some people. So, we just encourage you to give INDY a chance..
Meet the Virginia pet-tracking pro who can find your lost dog (or turtle)
Carmen Brothers knows how to find your lost dog. And your lost cat. She can find your turtle, your ferret, and exactly once she successfully found someone's missing pet capybara, the world's largest living rodent. What's happening: Brothers is a professional pet tracker and the owner of Virginia-based Professional Pet Trackers. She uses a combination of human tracking methods, animal psychology and classic finding-lost-pet techniques to bring home missing furry (or hard-shelled) friends. She's based in Winchester but travels all over the country, including a recent trip to Richmond, to find lost pets. Why it matters: An estimated 10...
Apartment Therapy
Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?
Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”
dogster.com
Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?
Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
People
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
Stanley the fluffy French bulldog has earned the nickname Stanley Smiles because of his big, natural grin, but just a few months ago, this adorable dog was found in "deplorable conditions." Today, Stanley resides at Roadogs Rescue, a nonprofit in Los Angeles that specializes in assisting and adopting out "bulldog...
Golden Retriever Trying To Play Frisbee With Newborn Puppies Goes Viral
An adorable golden retriever has gone viral on TikTok with almost three million views, as she brings a frisbee to her four-day-old puppies.
Dachshund Wearing Tiny Pair of Soccer Boots Melts Hearts: 'All Star Dog'
Biscuit can be seen wearing some beige linen trousers and a pair of black and white baby shoes.
Best dry cat food: Quality kibble for all kitties
The best dry cat food is 100% complete and balanced and is a great way of offering your feline friend a delicious and nutritious meal that has all the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants they need to power through their day. But before we reveal which kibbles are worthy of the dry cat food crown, you may be curious as to whether dry or wet food is the best option for your kitty companion.
thesprucepets.com
What Is an Exotic Pet?
What is considered to be an exotic pet depends on context, but it is largely agreed upon that anything other than a domestic animal can be considered exotic. Different companies, people, state governments, and associations may all define what an exotic pet is slightly differently than one another. To some, a pet goat or a ferret is exotic but to others, only things like tigers and venomous snakes are exotic. What is ordinary for some people is not always ordinary for another. Within the veterinary community, exotic pets are typically considered anything that isn't a domestic dog, cat, or farm animal.
topdogtips.com
Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs
While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
DVM 360
Dog and cat toys are for more than just fun
Selecting toys that fit each pet’s unique personality, plus the benefits of toys and safety tips. There is a plethora of toys available on the market for both canines and felines. Dogs can engage with chew toys, treat toys, puzzle toys, and play toys. Their cat counterparts have playthings such as scratching posts, climbing toys, hiding places, wands, and teasers.
Watch: Tiny French Bulldog pup chases large Rottweiler around the room
When a large Rottweiler began kissing a tiny French Bulldog, it threatened to melt many hearts. But that was before the small dog decided to chase the Rottie around the room which caused the Internet to melt down with laughter instead. In an hilarious video posted on Instagram (opens in...
pethelpful.com
Video of Dogs in Wheelchairs Enjoying a Stroll on the Beach Gives Us All the Feels
It can be heartbreaking to think about all the sweet animals that are out there struggling with injury or hunger while lacking love and support from a human companion. When you think about how sad this is, it is important to remember the amazing work of those who dedicate their lives to helping these pets, just like the wonderful people in this video.
pethelpful.com
The Benefits of Crate Training a Puppy
Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. The benefits of crate training a puppy are various. Indeed, more and more dog breeders are starting to introduce their puppies to a crate from an early age. This simple training...
topdogtips.com
Siberian Retriever Dog Breed Profile
The Siberian Retriever, commonly called the Husky Lab or Lab Husky, is a medium to large breed dog that measures up to 25 inches tall. The mix has soft and silky fur that is chocolate, gray, white, black, or any combination of these colors. This breed is exceptionally friendly, affectionate,...
Take a look at the Afriski resort in Lesotho, where you can go skiing in summer
Located in the mountains and surrounded by South Africa, Lesotho is an unlikely skiing hotspot where tourists flock in the summer months.
akc.org
Dog Sports and Activities for Senior Dogs
Participating in dog sports with your dog can provide mental and physical exercise, the thrill of competition, and a chance for you both to have fun. If you’re the owner of a senior dog, you might think your dog sports days are behind you. Fortunately, there are many sports that are suited to dogs of any age (if your veterinarian approves, of course). In fact, many senior dogs are still top ranking in their respective sport.
buzzsharer.com
Know About Different Kinds of Dog Breeds
If you are interested to know about different kinds of dog breeds, then you should understand that AKC has broadly divided dogs into 7 groups. Who doesn’t love dogs? After all, they are so adorable and also the most loyal friends. If you are considering bringing a dog home, then you must be aware of the different kinds of dog breeds, and choose one which fits your personality and lifestyle. A lot of people want the Sandlot dog, which is an English mastiff, but it may not be the best fit for every home. Let us find out more about the different types of dog breeds.
