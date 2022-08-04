ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Teases New Knitwear Line Called Guest in Residence

Gigi Hadid is up to something. On Thursday, the supermodel took to Instagram to tease what appears to be a new fashion line called Guest in Residence. While Hadid has dabbled in design in the past, including collabs with Tommy Hilfiger and Reebok, this would be Hadid's first venture as a business owner. The name "in Residence" would seem to imply that there would be a rotating series of designers and new names to take the reins each season but that remains to be seen.
Damien Hirst Reveals Results of 'The Currency' NFT Collection

Remember when NFTs were just a vague thing you heard rumblings about from tech bros and not an inescapable part of pop culture? Way back when, artist Damien Hirst — always the early adapter — released The Currency, a collection of 10,000 NFTs, which drew both skepticism and excitement in the then-young crypto controversy.
The Dare Revives Late 2000s New York Bloghouse With 'Girls'

We've been long overdue for a good late 2000s-era bloghouse revival and Brooklyn-based The Dare is determined to be the artist that brings it back. Previously known for putting out music under the name Turtlenecked, The Dare is Harrison Patrick Smith's new foray into the world of house, techno and electroclash. A resident DJ at Home Sweet Home, The Dare sees Smith bridging the gap between his finely tuned pop sensibilities and place in New York's thriving underground nightlife scene.
