Gigi Hadid is up to something. On Thursday, the supermodel took to Instagram to tease what appears to be a new fashion line called Guest in Residence. While Hadid has dabbled in design in the past, including collabs with Tommy Hilfiger and Reebok, this would be Hadid's first venture as a business owner. The name "in Residence" would seem to imply that there would be a rotating series of designers and new names to take the reins each season but that remains to be seen.

