Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators
The Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators completed a notable goalie-for-goalie trade last month. In the deal, the Wild sent veteran Cam Talbot to the Senators, in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team. Minnesota Wild After the Wild re-signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, it seemed […] The post Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues
Where could former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues play next season?
CBS News
Where is it now? Follow the Stanley Cup as it travels the world with Colorado Avalanche players
It's possibly the most famous traveling trophy in sports: the Stanley Cup. Each member of the NHL championship teams gets a chance to spend time with the Cup on their own. Phillip Pritchard is the keeper of the cup and among those who chronicle its journey. The Stanley Cup takes...
NHL
2022 World Junior Championship Group A preview
"He's the guy that sets the bar that everybody else is going to aspire to get to," coach Dave Cameron said. "We think we have a lot of guys that were captain material but picking 'Mac' actually was pretty easy." McTavish will try to lead Canada to a WJC title...
NHL
Predators Sign Yakov Trenin to Two-Year, $3.4 Million Contract
Nashville, Tenn. (August 5, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract. Trenin, 25 (1/13/97), set several NHL career highs in 2021-22, including games played (80); goals (17); assists (7); points...
NHL
Sweden coach Monten eyes 'last dance' at 2022 World Junior Championship
44-year-old discusses roster, his future, Sabres' Dahlin in Q&A with NHL.com. Tomas Monten is looking forward to getting one final shot at winning a championship in his sixth attempt as Sweden coach at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. "When we left Red Deer, Alberta, last December 30, I thought...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
NHL
Highlighting Home Games | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Get the scoop on some key games on the Devils home schedule in this edition of 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster. It won't be long until the doors to the Prudential Center will open and it's time to make your way to your seats for a New Jersey Devils game. On August 10, single-game tickets will go on sale and you can begin to lock in the dates you'll be at The Rock to cheer on your team. In this edition of 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein highlights a couple of home dates to keep your eye on!
NHL Media Says Golden Knights Can Win Pacific Division
Mike Rupp of NHL Network said the Vegas Golden Knights will be one of two Pacific Division teams to make the playoffs after missing last season.
NHL
Korczak Makes Mark at 2022 VGK Development Camp
2019 draft pick used experience at NHL and AHL levels to stand out among peers. Every Vegas Golden Knights prospect comes into Development Camp with wide eyes and big hopes to make their mark within the organization. Since the Golden Knights were last able to host Development Camp in 2019, only five players returned to the camp for a second time in 2022.
NHL
FLAMES EXTEND JONATHAN HUBERDEAU
The forward has inked an eight-year extension with the club. The Flames announced today that they have agreed to a contract extension with newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau, with an eight-year term and an AAV of $10,500,000. "We are excited to extend Jonathan long term in Calgary," said Flames general manager...
NHL
Kuemper spends final day in Avalanche gear with Stanley Cup
Capitals goalie introduces trophy to his dog, young patients at Saskatchewan hospital. Darcy Kuemper's final day in Colorado Avalanche gear is here. Kuemper, who signed a $26.25 million contract with the Washington Capitals on July 13, won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season. On Saturday, he spent the day with the Stanley Cup and his dog, Rogie, in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
NHL
Transaction Analysis: MacEwen Signs One-Year Extension
The Philadelphia Flyers have avoided arbitration with Zack MacEwen. On Tuesday, the Flyers signed the rugged 26-year-old right winger to a one-year contractr $925,000. The case was otherwise scheduled to go to player-elected arbitration on August 8. The sides actually came to an agreement for a salary lower than the...
Yardbarker
Penguins Ranked Top 10 In Contract Efficiency
Ron Hextall is going into his third season as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins. With several trades and signings this off-season, Hextall has his fingerprints throughout most of the Penguin's current contracts. If you ask Dom Luszczyszyn of the Athletic, Hextall has done a great job securing value through his contracts.
NHL
Manson takes Stanley Cup wake surfing in Saskatchewan
Avalanche defenseman enjoys day on lake with trophy. Josh Manson showed off his wake surfing skills to the Stanley Cup on Wednesday. The Colorado Avalanche defenseman brought the Cup to a fun day of boating on Christopher Lake in Saskatchewan. Manson did spins on the lake as the Cup tried to stay dry on the boat. Fittingly, the soundtrack of the ride was the Avalanche's anthem, "All the Small Things" by Blink-182.
NHL
Radek Faksa, coach Steve Spott reunite for the first time since juniors
If anyone knows how to unlock Faksa's offensive potential, it's his former head coach with the Kitchener Rangers. 2021-22 stats: Five goals, 14 assists and 19 points in 77 games. Contract: Three years remaining at a cap hit of $3.25 million. Actual salary of $4 million next season. Performance evaluation.
Nostalgic Nineties Penguins Snake Draft
Who would you have in your 90's Pittsburgh Penguins starting lineup?
Yardbarker
A look back on the New York Rangers epic ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist
On January 28, 2022, the New York Rangers honored Henrik Lundqvist by retiring his #30 to the Madison Square Garden Rafters,. The ceremony began with another Rangers great goaltender in Mike Richter getting the fans ready for the festivities. He introduced a tribute video with greats from the hockey, sports, and celebrity world congratulating Hank.
NHL
Makar golfs at Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary
Avalanche defenseman tees up with pro golfer Goydos for event. Cale Makar is hitting the golf course to pass the time until his day with the Stanley Cup this summer. The Conn Smythe Trophy winner is participating in the Shaw Charity Classic, a pro-am PGA Tour Champions event held at Canyon Meadows & Country club in Calgary this week.
NHL
Canadiens NFTs now available on OpenSea
MONTREAL -- Canadiens NFTs are now available to buy and sell on the world's largest marketplace for crypto collectibles. Originally exclusive to the DropShop Marketplace, official team NFTs can now be listed on all Matic storefronts, including OpenSea. Whether already an owner of digital Habs history or looking to start...
