COVID loan fraud: West Virginia woman accepted over $42K, Justice Department says

1d ago
Did you really think they wouldn’t find out. 🤣. If you owe one cent . They want it and the interest too. All those stolen possessions , property, jewelry will be sold in an auction. Federal crime. Fed time.
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Jersey woman behind a GoFundMe account that had claimed to be raising money for a homeless veteran has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme. Katelyn McClure, 32, will spend one year and one day in prison followed by three years of...
Former GOP donors charged with fraud
Two former GOP donors were charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and conspiracy to defraud the United States, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
AOL Corp
60-year-old Texas man, 2 family members bilked IRS out of $18 million in tax fraud case
A 60-year-old man and two members of his family have been found guilty of creating fraudulent tax returns in San Angelo that cost the IRS about $18 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. Federal authorities identified the suspects as Hugo Cesar Granados,...
Ex-mayor is jailed for almost 5 years after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his city’s Covid relief funds– including $108,000 to pay off mortgage on his lakefront home
Former mayor of Stonecrest Jason Lary — who pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, stealing federal money and conspiracy — was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for stealing Covid-19 relief funds meant for struggling businesses. The Northern District of Georgia sentenced him to four years and nine...
Former Mayoral Candidate Sentenced Two Years in Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
Olivia Ware, a former mayoral candidate in Conyers, Georgia, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing from the Paycheck Protection Program, AJC reports. On Thursday, Ware, 63, received the sentence after federal investigators confirmed her involvement in bank fraud in the PPP program. Ware allegedly used the funds meant to help American business owners struggling during the worldwide COVID-19 crisis to pay off her mortgage and install a swimming pool.
Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'
In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
Walmart hit with lawsuit, accused of firing a Florida mom who claims managers harassed her and denied lactation accommodations
A Florida woman alleges she was forced to pump breast milk in front of male coworkers. Her request for accommodations were denied by Walmart, according to the lawsuit. Another woman filed a similar suit against Walmart in February.
A Lawyer Advises Consumers To Avoid Self-Checkouts
Attorney Carrie Jernigan often gives free legal advice on the social media app TikTok. Her latest piece of advice? Skip the self-checkouts at all stores. She claims that many stores are using security footage at the self-checkout registers to accuse innocent people of theft in order to get a little extra cash. That might sound a little sketchy but she explains what happens.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
BET
Black Gun Owners In New York Seize On Supreme Court Ruling Making It Easier To Carry In Public
Some Black gun owners are reportedly eager to flex their ability to carry after a June Supreme Court ruling that makes it easier to possess handguns in public, touting it as an important vindication of their rights to self-defense. SCOTUS, in a 6-3 decision, struck down a New York state...
Jim Jordan says new whistleblower disclosures reveal 'scandalous' push by FBI to pad domestic terrorism data
EXCLUSIVE: The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee says new whistleblower disclosures allege FBI officials are pressuring agents to "reclassify" cases as "domestic violent extremism" in order to appease the Biden administration's push to focus on these cases. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to FBI Director Chris...
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
insideedition.com
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Online banking is a breeze these days, with many people able to check their accounts straight from their cell phones. So imagine logging in one day and discovering your entire life savings is missing. It happened to New York resident Jackie Berman, who says a hacker wiped out her Citibank...
A ex-cop found guilty of multiple counts related to the Capitol riot said he was 'drinking too much' and reading articles fed to him by the Facebook algorithm
In a letter written ahead of his sentencing, Capitol rioter Thomas Robertson told the judge he was in a "rabbit hole" of election conspiracy theories.
Ohio 10-year-old's alleged illegal immigrant rapist, 27, was listed as minor in abortionist’s report to state
The Guatemalan illegal immigrant charged with raping and impregnating an Ohio 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was listed as a minor in the report the Indiana-based abortionist sent to authorities. Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported that the alleged rapist was approximately 17-years-old in an official filing to the...
Former postal carrier admits to identity, mail theft in $250K COVID fraud scheme
A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to charges of stealing more than $250,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds by filing fraudulent claims with the identities of residents on his mail route, then taking those debit cards and those sent legitimately when they arrived.Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee. In his plea agreement, Glover admitted to defrauding the California Employment Development Department out of hundreds of thousands by providing co-schemers addresses on his mail route which were used as mailing addresses on fraudulent EDD applications, then intercepting and...
Complex
Judge Rules That Subway Can Be Sued for Misleading Customers With ‘100 Percent Tuna’ Claims
A federal judge has ruled in favor of a lawsuit accusing Subway of misleading customers by claiming its tuna sandwiches are “100 percent tuna.”. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar determined last week that a class action suit filed in January 2021 by plaintiff Nilima Amin of Alameda County, California can move forward. The ruling arrives several months after Subway asked Tigar to dismiss the suit.
Missouri sheriff says even under 'threat of arrest' he will not release gun owners' info to FBI
Missouri officials are slamming a planned FBI audit of various sheriff’s offices in the state, saying the audit is an attempt "to illegally obtain" information on concealed carry permit holders. One sheriff, in particular, said that even under a threat of federal arrest, he will not comply and release the concealed carry information.
R. Kelly hasn't paid any of his court fees, but he has $27,828 stored in his commissary account
R. Kelly, who is serving a 30 year sentence on sex trafficking and racketeering, hasn't paid any of his court fees.
The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse
Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
