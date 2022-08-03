Read on www.bloomberg.com
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike
Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
Dollar jumps vs yen as Fed officials hint more rate hikes coming
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened sharply against the Japanese yen on Tuesday as remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials hinted that more interest rate hikes are coming in the near term.
Mexican central bank seen pushing up key rate to record level: Reuters poll
MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank is expected to hike the benchmark interest rate to a new historic level of 8.5% next week, hoping to contain rising inflation while the economy shows better-than-expected growth, a Reuters poll revealed on Thursday.
Oil prices slump to lowest since before Ukraine invasion as recession fears weigh
Global oil prices dropped on Thursday to their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine as traders fretted over the possibility of an economic recession later this year that could torpedo energy demand. Benchmark Brent crude futures ended the day 2.75% lower at $94.12 a barrel after touching...
Crude oil prices have tanked to their lowest levels since Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Oil prices have fallen to their lowest levels since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Recession fears are putting a damper on demand for oil, sending futures down 10% this week alone. Gas prices in the US have been falling for 49 straight days. Oil prices have fallen to...
Canada trade surplus widens on record energy exports, but seen narrowing
OTTAWA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus with the world widened to C$5.05 billion ($3.94 billion) in June as exports of energy products reached a record high but analysts said it would narrow in months to come thanks to lower crude prices.
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 5, 2022
WTI crude oil recently fell through the bottom of its descending triangle pattern to signal that a selloff that’s the same size as the formation is underway. Price seems to be encountering support around $87.50 per barrel, so a pullback could follow. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the...
Oil markets haven't yet priced in the rising risk of recession, which could lead to major declines if one transpires, JPMorgan says
The oil market has yet to price in a worldwide recession taking hold, JPMorgan said this week. But the risk of a recession is rising, it said in a week that saw a contraction in second-quarter US GDP. Oil prices tend to drop 30% to 40% in all recessions, the...
U.S. consumer confidence near 1-1/2-year low; house prices still high
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence dropped to nearly a 1-1/2-year low in July amid persistent worries about higher inflation and rising interest rates, pointing to slower economic growth at the start of the third quarter.
Gas prices are 30% higher than last year - but fuel demand is cratering to pandemic levels of 2 years ago
The average gallon of gas in the US costs $4.113 today, compared to $4.800 one month ago. Prices have declined in recent weeks, however they remain 28.9% higher than one year ago's $3.190 rate. Fuel demand has dropped off dramatically, hitting levels not seen since the pandemic in July 2020,...
Wheat Prices Are Falling, But It's Not For The Reason You Think
At about $780 per unit per 5,000 bushels, wheat may not be as cheap as it used to be before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it certainly isn't as expensive as it was back at the end of February, when food costs skyrocketed and prices rose to over $1,250 per trading unit after the war in Ukraine affected food supplies, per Trading Economics. But just when you thought the roller coaster ride over wheat was slowly grinding to a halt, it seems as though supplies are set to rise again, but not for the reason we might think.
Is the U.S. Economy in Recession?
The preliminary GDP (Gross Domestic Product) results of the U.S. for the second quarter, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, July 28, came with a drop of 0.9% in annualized terms. In the first quarter, it also showed a decline, in the order of 1.6% in annual terms, after the overheated GDP growing 6.9% a year in the last quarter of 2021.
Oil prices set to end week near multi-month lows on recession fears
(Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, recouping some of this week’s losses on strong U.S. job growth data but remained on course to close the week near their lowest levels since February, rattled by worries a recession could hit fuel demand. Brent crude rose $1.46, or 1.6%, to $95.58...
UK Housing Market May Cool and Avoid Crash, BOE Official Says
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said higher interest rates may cool prices in the UK housing market but are unlikely to lead to a crash.
China July export growth seen cooling, imports likely to rise: Reuters poll
BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's export growth is expected to have slowed in July, adding to signs of weakening global demand, while imports likely picked up slightly, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
US Recession Odds Are Falling Fast, JPMorgan Trading Model Shows
Markets appear to have moved on from the furious debate on what is the right definition of a recession. A US economic downturn looks increasingly less likely in the eyes of the stock market, according to a measure of recession probabilities created by JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.
S&P 500 dips, Treasury yields rise and dollar rallies following robust U.S. jobs report
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 headed lower, Treasury yields advanced and the dollar rose on Friday after the U.S. July employment report blasted past expectations, raising the odds of continued monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve.
