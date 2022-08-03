ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
CNBC

Oil prices slump to lowest since before Ukraine invasion as recession fears weigh

Global oil prices dropped on Thursday to their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine as traders fretted over the possibility of an economic recession later this year that could torpedo energy demand. Benchmark Brent crude futures ended the day 2.75% lower at $94.12 a barrel after touching...
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 5, 2022

WTI crude oil recently fell through the bottom of its descending triangle pattern to signal that a selloff that’s the same size as the formation is underway. Price seems to be encountering support around $87.50 per barrel, so a pullback could follow. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the...
Mashed

Wheat Prices Are Falling, But It's Not For The Reason You Think

At about $780 per unit per 5,000 bushels, wheat may not be as cheap as it used to be before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it certainly isn't as expensive as it was back at the end of February, when food costs skyrocketed and prices rose to over $1,250 per trading unit after the war in Ukraine affected food supplies, per Trading Economics. But just when you thought the roller coaster ride over wheat was slowly grinding to a halt, it seems as though supplies are set to rise again, but not for the reason we might think.
EconoMonitor

Is the U.S. Economy in Recession?

The preliminary GDP (Gross Domestic Product) results of the U.S. for the second quarter, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, July 28, came with a drop of 0.9% in annualized terms. In the first quarter, it also showed a decline, in the order of 1.6% in annual terms, after the overheated GDP growing 6.9% a year in the last quarter of 2021.
srnnews.com

Oil prices set to end week near multi-month lows on recession fears

(Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, recouping some of this week’s losses on strong U.S. job growth data but remained on course to close the week near their lowest levels since February, rattled by worries a recession could hit fuel demand. Brent crude rose $1.46, or 1.6%, to $95.58...
Bloomberg

UK Housing Market May Cool and Avoid Crash, BOE Official Says

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said higher interest rates may cool prices in the UK housing market but are unlikely to lead to a crash.
Bloomberg

US Recession Odds Are Falling Fast, JPMorgan Trading Model Shows

Markets appear to have moved on from the furious debate on what is the right definition of a recession. A US economic downturn looks increasingly less likely in the eyes of the stock market, according to a measure of recession probabilities created by JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.
