DBS Sees Rising Risks After Rate Increases Boost Quarterly Profit

Stocks swung lower Friday following a blockbuster report on hiring in July which offered both good and bad news for Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower after recovering from an earlier loss of 1.1%. U.S. employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs than expected last month, suggesting the economy may not be in a recession, as feared. But the better-than-expected hiring data also undercuts investor hopes that high inflation may be close to peaking, meaning the Federal Reserve may not let up on its aggressive rate hikes to combat it.

