Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar
Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
Real Talk—Does the Diabetes Medication Metformin Cause Weight Loss?
If you are managing Type 2 Diabetes, or even trying to prevent diabetes with metformin, you may already be aware of some of the side effects of the medication including upset stomach, loss of appetite, diarrhea, muscle aches and drowsiness. While these don’t always affect everyone taking the medication, there...
MedicalXpress
People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
Shiver Yourself Thin: Cold Exposure A Possible Solution To Lose Weight Without Dieting
Obesity is an American epidemic. More than 40 percent of Americans are obese. This is not an ideal situation since obesity is a harbinger of coronary heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and some types of cancer. Now, Harvard scientists have found a possible solution to break down that extra body fat.
belmarrahealth.com
Intermittent Fasting Could Help Manage Blood Sugar in Diabetics
New research has found that intermittent fasting (IF), a popular eating style, may help people with type-2 diabetes better control their blood sugar. The study found that people with diabetes who restricted their eating to a daily 10-hour window had blood sugar levels in the normal range for about three hours longer than when they ate whatever they pleased.
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Medical News Today
When is medication necessary for cholesterol? Everything you need to know
High cholesterol levels may require more than lifestyle and habit changes for some people to bring them down to a level in the typical healthy range. For these people, medications can play a helpful role in reducing their risk of heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol medication can help lower a...
Healthline
Can Eating Avocados Help Lower Cholesterol Levels? What Researchers Found
A new study looked at eating avocados and the potential to improve metabolic factors. Researchers found people who ate one avocado a day had slightly lower cholesterol levels than the control group. Other measures, including body weight, BMI and insulin levels, were not significantly different between the two groups. Nearly...
healio.com
Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty induces, maintains weight loss in mild, moderate obesity
Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty safely induced and maintained weight loss and improved metabolic comorbidities in patients with class 1 and class 2 obesity, according to research published in The Lancet. “Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) is a procedure that is performed through the mouth with an endoscope to reduce the size of...
MedicalXpress
Effect of keto and Mediterranean diets on glucose control compared
While the keto and Mediterranean diets both can help people manage diabetes, the Mediterranean diet appears easier to maintain, according to a study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Christopher D. Gardner, Ph.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues performed a small randomized, crossover trial to...
MedicalXpress
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
scitechdaily.com
Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?
You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
tctmd.com
Women With Early Menopause See Higher Heart Failure, AF Risks
Early onset of menopause may be linked with increased risk of both heart failure and atrial fibrillation (AF), according to new Korean data. “The misconception that heart disease primarily affects men has meant that sex-specific risk factors have been largely ignored,” said senior author Ga Eun Nam, MD (Korea University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea), in a press release. “Evidence is accumulating that undergoing menopause before the age of 40 may increase the likelihood of heart disease later in life. Our study indicates that reproductive history should be routinely considered in addition to traditional risk factors such as smoking when evaluating the future likelihood of heart failure and atrial fibrillation.”
How Often Should You Really Be Getting Routine Blood Work?
We know we should get routine blood work done -- but how often is routine? Learn why the "right" number of blood tests is different for everyone.
Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women
Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
Irritable bowel syndrome: Symptoms, diagnosis & treatment
Wondering whether you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)? Everyone struggles with digestive issues from time to time. It’s common to experience stomach cramps before an important exam or feel discomfort after eating something that didn’t agree with you. But when the digestive symptoms become part of your daily routine, you may indeed be suffering from IBS.
healio.com
Women with PCOS have worse diet quality, exercise less than healthy controls
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome have worse diet quality and engage in less physical activity than women without PCOS, according to findings from a systematic review and meta-analysis. “To our knowledge, this is the first systematic review and meta-analysis to synthesize evidence on lifestyle behaviors in women with PCOS,” Maryam...
Can You Drink Alcohol While Intermittent Fasting?
Intermittent fasting is a popular dieting pattern that involves long periods of fasting and limited periods of eating. Here's how alcohol can factor in.
sixtyandme.com
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: What You Need to Know
If you are one of the millions who suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, you know how debilitating it can be. Chronic fatigue syndrome is a condition that causes extreme tiredness and a lack of energy. It can make even the simplest tasks seem impossible. In this blog post, we will...
