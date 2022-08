Firefighters from both Broome and Chenango County have been called to a house fire on Sapbush Road in the Town of Barker that was reported at around 3:20 a.m. August 8. Firefighters responding to 101 Sapbush Road between Cloverdale and English Hill Roads in Chenango Forks reported the house was fully involved in flames.

CHENANGO FORKS, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO