Idaho State

KIDO Talk Radio

10 Interesting & Cool Potato Facts No One Talks About!

After looking into it, we've decided the potato is one of the most misunderstood and villainized veggies out there. And while Idaho is the home of the russet potato, we could do so much more to advocate for one of our biggest crops!. Don't Tater-Hate, Participate!. It comes as no...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise

When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Can You Name Ten Idaho Inspired Songs?

Idaho is inspiring. Just ask these musicians and song writers. Take a look and a listen to 10 songs that are about Idaho or at least inspired by the glorious gem state. There are dozens of songs about Idaho out there but these are some of our favorites. :) 1)...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise

Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho

When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Here is the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born

I can recall my first job in high school working as a grocery bagger. I remember feeling so proud making a minimum wage of $5.15 an hour after spending hours under the summer sun pushing carts all afternoon. It wasn't that long ago but I do recall living expenses being much cheaper.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?

Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!

I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Food Prices That Have Risen The Most in The Last Year

Regardless of your political persuasion, inflation is a bipartisan problem. Idahoans are spending more money for the same or less amount of goods than they used to. The Biden Administration will not admit that the country is in a Recession despite the last two-quarters of negative economic growth. High fuel prices and supply chain issues are a few of the reasons given as the cause of a forty-year high inflation rate.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

