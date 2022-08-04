Read on kidotalkradio.com
10 Interesting & Cool Potato Facts No One Talks About!
After looking into it, we've decided the potato is one of the most misunderstood and villainized veggies out there. And while Idaho is the home of the russet potato, we could do so much more to advocate for one of our biggest crops!. Don't Tater-Hate, Participate!. It comes as no...
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
What is Idaho’s “Favorite Cereal?” It’s Not What You Think…
According to National Today, “There isn’t a person alive who doesn’t know a bowl of cereal, a spoon and some milk equals a party in your mouth! Fiber, sugar, raisins, or even lucky charms – the flavors and prizes each box holds are limitless and can add to any humdrum morning."
One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise
When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
Can You Name Ten Idaho Inspired Songs?
Idaho is inspiring. Just ask these musicians and song writers. Take a look and a listen to 10 songs that are about Idaho or at least inspired by the glorious gem state. There are dozens of songs about Idaho out there but these are some of our favorites. :) 1)...
The Best Ice Cream Treat To Try This Summer In Idaho And Surrounding States
The weather this summer has been nothing short of brutal in Idaho. We've had a month straight of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. It just isn't right! We 're all struggling...well...most of us are struggling. If you own a ice cream shop you probably aren't hating the heat this summer. If...
Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise
Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho
When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
Idaho Governor Brad Little Announces Mental Health Investment
Nearly six months ago, we shared with you the news that Idaho Governor Brad Little was going to be making a big investment in mental health. Gov. Little to Invest $50 Million For Idahoan’s Mental Health. Again today, news of investment in mental health came from the Office of...
Here is the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born
I can recall my first job in high school working as a grocery bagger. I remember feeling so proud making a minimum wage of $5.15 an hour after spending hours under the summer sun pushing carts all afternoon. It wasn't that long ago but I do recall living expenses being much cheaper.
Idaho’s Largest School District Says No To Distracted Classrooms
The school year is just around the corner, and the West Ada School District wants its teachers and students to focus on learning, not distractions. The school board approved a measure to eliminate personal or political distractions in the classroom for the upcoming school year. The policy directs teachers on...
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?
Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
Idaho Sports Bar Named Most Game-changing, is it worth the drive?
Today is International Beer Day! It may be time to hit the road and go try a new sports bar — this Idaho sports bar was recently featured as one of the most Game-changing sports bars and Idaho’s best spot for food and drink by Lovefood. I mean......
How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!
I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
Viral Post Sorted States Into Hogwarts Houses–Do We Agree With Idaho’s Placement?
The Sorting Hat has spoken! This week, a post has gone viral that sorted every state in the country into a Hogwarts House. The problem? As a Harry Potter fan, I disagree with almost every decision this list made. I'm not going to let it slide, it must be addressed. Especially when it comes to Idaho.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Idaho Food Prices That Have Risen The Most in The Last Year
Regardless of your political persuasion, inflation is a bipartisan problem. Idahoans are spending more money for the same or less amount of goods than they used to. The Biden Administration will not admit that the country is in a Recession despite the last two-quarters of negative economic growth. High fuel prices and supply chain issues are a few of the reasons given as the cause of a forty-year high inflation rate.
The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho
The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
