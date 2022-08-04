Aaron Taylor-Johnson Calls Wife His 'Soulmate' After Meeting Aged 18 When She Was 42

Read on www.ladbible.com
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
Brad Pitt is dating and ‘living his best life’
Brad Pitt is back on the market! According to a source, Pitt is “living his best life” and is dating around, although he is not looking for a serious relationship. RELATED: Brad Pitt believes he suffers from prosopagnosia Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt...
Brad Pitt, 58, Begins To Take His Shirt Off During Hilarious Interview: Watch
Brad Pitt bared some skin during one of his many Bullet Train interviews. When Brad’s shirtless moment in Fight Club was shown during his interview with co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry on The Untitled Josh Horowitz Show, Brad rolled his eyes and said, “I’m going to do this interview shirtless if this goes on much longer.”
'Bullet Train' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson says he lost a chunk of his hand and passed out during a stunt
Aaron Taylor-Johnson told Variety at the LA premiere of "Bullet Train" on Monday that he had to get stitches after the injury on set.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Talks at Locarno About ‘Overpreparing’ for Roles and New Chapter in Brad Pitt’s Life
Click here to read the full article. It was all about Aaron Taylor-Johnson at Locarno’s opening ceremony, as the actor received the 2022 Excellence Award Davide Campari and introduced “Bullet Train.” “Sometimes, people ask me what I do. I say: ‘I am a dad and I do acting on the side, part time,” he told the crowd gathered at Piazza Grande before the screening. “Recently though, I have been feeling a subtle shift. I’ve tried to grow into those shoes where I am proud to celebrate the actor in me. I had to reflect on what brought me to this moment and...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years
Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding
Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
Martha Stewart’s Daughter Alexis: Everything To Know About Her Only Child
The legendary Martha Stewart, 81, has a legacy aside from her famous cooking shows and kitchenware lines – her daughter! That’s right, Martha has only one child and it is her daughter Alexis Stewart. Martha had her daughter back in 1965 when she was married to her husband Andrew Stewart. Both Martha and Andrew called it quits in 1990 after 29 years of marriage.
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy
Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
Kylie Jenner Puts Edgy Spin on Canadian Tuxedo In Pointy Pumps With Daughter Stormi Webster in London
Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner has traded Los Angeles for London, but her signature style has stayed the same. The makeup mogul has been making her way around the capital with her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster. On Friday, the reality superstar and fashion influencer arrived at a studio in London with Stormi Webster. The duo served up some up some serious street style for the mother-daughter outing. Jenner put her own edgy twist on a Canadian tuxedo. Her ensemble consisted of a baggy light-wash denim jacket that had billowy sleeves and...
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Shared a Glorious Photo with Her "Best Friends" from Her Bridal Shower
The RHONJ cast member also penned a sweet message to her daughters after celebrating her upcoming nuptials. Teresa Giudice is sharing another sweet moment from her bridal shower. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently took to Instagram to post a glorious photo from the special occasion featuring her "best friends:" her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Tom Cruise 'granted extremely rare permission to film inside London's Westminster Abbey for his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 8'
Tom Cruise is set to experience a new first as part of his glittering movie career - the actor has been given extremely rare permission to film inside Westminster Abbey in London for Mission: Impossible 8. The Hollywood heavyweight, 60, will be returning to the UK capital to film for...
