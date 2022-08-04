15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter

Read on mix106radio.com
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home Prices
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infant
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new location
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Treasure Valley's longest commute
As the valley grows so does the length of our daily commutes. But for a Kuna couple getting to work involves a lot more than just hitting a few red lights and off ramps.
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho's Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
Idahoans compete in second annual 'Mullet Catwalk' at Kuna Days
KUNA, Idaho — Hundreds of community members took to Bernie Fisher City Park Friday afternoon as the annual Kuna Days celebration kicked off. Friday's opening-night entertainment included live music, a Reptile Adventures exhibit, vendor and food booths and a beer garden. The Kuna Chamber of Commerce said this year's theme is "Tailgating Party," with events scheduled through Saturday night.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Seven grass fires start in Boise area overnight
After a wet spring, grass that grew in the foothills and rangeland is dried out. The causes of the fires that broke out early Aug. 5, 2022, have not been determined.
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise's Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
Kuna Days returns this growing town to its roots with a wild party
KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Days Tailgating Party has been a staple in the summer in Kuna for more than 60 years, but as the town and this event continues to grow this rural town still holds on to its small town values. This is highlighted by the down and...
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise
Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
Idahoans compete for best mullet at Kuna Days
The "Mullet Catwalk" took center stage in Kuna Saturday. Contestants competed to prove who had the longest, thickest, most spirited and best overall mullet.
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is Hosting an Experience Like No Other
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is a historic landmark in downtown Boise that is unlike any other. For 101 years, it was a prison that incarcerated thousands of inmates, and around 130 of them died during that time for some cause or another. It is said to be one of the...
Section of Curtis Road in Boise closed in both directions due to car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road in Boise is closed in both directions Saturday night due to an investigation into a car crash, the Boise Police Department said in a Twitter post. The closure stretches from the inbound exit of Interstate 84 to Irving Street. Boise Police...
10 Best Practical Tips for First-Time Renters
To rent, or not to rent? For a lot of people, it's not a question, it's a given. When you're a first-time renter, chances are you're bursting with questions on your way to move-in day. We get it. Rent is on the rise in and around Boise. What else is...
10 Well Known Boise Restaurants Famous for a Single Menu Item
If you’re a foodie, Boise is a pretty tasty place to live. Earlier this year, Food & Wine confirmed something that all of us who live here already knew…Boise is one of America’s Next Great Food Cities. We know the trendy thing to do when talking growth...
Health advisory issued after cyanobacteria found in Brownlee Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho — Officials have issued a health advisory for Brownlee Reservoir after high levels of toxin-producing cyanobacteria were recently found in samples taken from the water body. Southwest District Health (SWDH) urges people to use extra caution when recreating in or near the water. Cyanobacteria produces a toxin...
Ada County reports West Nile in mosquitoes trapped in two locations
MERIDIAN, Idaho — For the first time in 2022, the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District on Friday confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes. The samples of mosquitoes that tested positive were collected near North Five Mile Road and West Nazareth Way (just south of McMillan) in Boise and East Deer Flat Road and South Cloverdale Road in Kuna.
Where did the air pumps go at Barber Park in Boise?
Ada County officials disconnected the pumps in 2020 due to the pandemic. Neighbors of the area are now dealing with trespassing floaters using their electricity.
