gigharbornow.org
Drone pilot training on the horizon for Peninsula and Gig Harbor high school students
Peninsula and Gig Harbor high school students will have the chance to train for drone pilot certification starting this spring, the Peninsula School District announced Wednesday. Students in the district’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) will also be eligible for the classes, which will teach students how to...
Former Cleveland High principal reaches settlement with Seattle Public Schools
SEATTLE — The former principal forced out of Seattle’s Cleveland High School has resigned and reached a more than $200K settlement with the school district, according to the Seattle Times. The newspaper reported that Catherine Brown agreed to the deal in exchange for dropping any damage, discrimination or...
nwpb.org
University President, Community & Developer Reach Tentative Agreement Over Historic Building
After months of pushback from Parkland community members over the sale of the historic Parkland School building, the stakeholders have reached a decision to please all. In a letter to two Pierce County council members, Pacific Lutheran University President Allan Belton outlined the tentative agreement. PLU currently owns the building,...
auburnexaminer.com
Santa House Returning to Auburn, Washington
The materials have been bought and we are starting the build on Aug 6th at 10 am. The Santa house will be build at the home of Kristi and Bill Newman’s, (Rail Hop’n Brewery owner) at 513 A ST NE Auburn, WA 98002 starting at 10 am on Saturday.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
The Stranger
Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.
On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Dave & Buster’s hiring 180 positions for Lynnwood opening
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 6, 2022 – This summer, Dave & Buster’s opens its third location in the Evergreen state at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on August 29th. Taking over the old Sears location, Dave & Buster’s features nearly 40,000 square feet of the latest games, a seasonally rotated chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall of high-definition screens for an unrivaled viewing experience. The highly anticipated location is looking for 180 enthusiastic individuals to fill positions, including front and back-of-house managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and many more. Applications are currently being accepted and interested candidates can complete their applications online at daveandbusters.com/careers.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
3016 N Narrows Dr #C317
Stunning westerly views of Olympics, Gig Harbor, Narrows Bridge and amazing Sunsets from this recently-totally updated luxury condominium. You'll enjoy this view year round with the ever changing landscape thanks to all the boat traffic and wildlife. Total remodeled one bedroom, one and a half bathroom, open concept living with dining area. Sliding doors to covered deck with breathtaking views. Unit is almost to the end of last building so great views north and south.
Armed police return to patrols at UW dorms after dispute with union
After ending armed police patrols of student housing in the wake of the George Floyd protests, the University of Washington has reversed its decision and will bring back armed police patrols of UW dorms. The Public Employee Relations Commission (PERC) found that UW failed to bargain with Teamsters Union Local...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Update: The Death of North Bend’s Princess Ursus Americanus
Alas, North Bend’s bear with the golden earring and her cubs have been killed. I was going to continue with my fairy tale theme seen in the original story below, but I can’t; this just stinks. After banging the drum for the past 5 years with 17 bear-related...
ER nurse condemns staffing shortage at Providence Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Heidi said the pain and suffering at the Providence Everett emergency department isn't exclusive to the patients. The nurses are feeling it, too. "It's defeating showing up every day knowing these people need us and we can only do what we can," she said. "We've felt quite abandoned there."
The Suburban Times
Peanut Butter Drive in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. This August, we will be collecting jars of peanut butter to give to the Puyallup Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off anytime the Puyallup Library is open. The Puyallup Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371. You can see hours of operation...
Seafair north entrance reopens after temporarily closing due to homicide investigation
SEATTLE — The north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival has reopened after temporarily closing due to a homicide investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning. Police responded to...
KING-5
A peaceful paradise awaits the new owner of this Redmond retreat - Unreal Estate
REDMOND, Wash. — It's a home built on a foundation of strength and serenity. "When I take clients here for the first time, I don't want to speak too much. I want to bring them into the home and let them absorb this sense of tranquility," said broker Alex Gray with Realogics Sotheby’s International Reality.
thejoltnews.com
Coyotes are here to stay in North American cities -- including those in Thurston County
By David Drake, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Bret Shaw, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Mary Magnuson, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Coyotes have become practically ubiquitous across the lower 48 United States, and they’re increasingly turning up in cities. The draws are abundant food and green space in urban areas. Editor's Note: While...
seattle.gov
The State of Our City
After working with colleagues to elect a new Council President and update our Council committees last month — and then welcoming a new Mayor who hit the ground running — I was able to spend more time in our district during the month of February. I continue to be humbled and honored to serve the 100,000 people residing in the more than 15 neighborhoods of Seattle’s District 4, and I’m grateful you are investing the time to read these updates. Let’s jump into the contents of our February 2022 newsletter:
Yakima Herald Republic
November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races
Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
multihousingnews.com
Affinity Investments Sells Upscale Tacoma Asset for $46M
HomeStreet Bank provided financing for the purchase of the 111-unit asset. Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Sixth & Alder, a 111-unit luxury community in Tacoma, Wash., for $46.2 million. Kidder Mathews worked on behalf of the buyer, a private investor, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Affinity Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. According to Pierce County public records, the acquisition was financed by a $28.5 million loan held by HomeStreet Bank.
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
SEATTLE — A body found on University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5. Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.
