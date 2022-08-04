ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

auburnexaminer.com

Santa House Returning to Auburn, Washington

The materials have been bought and we are starting the build on Aug 6th at 10 am. The Santa house will be build at the home of Kristi and Bill Newman’s, (Rail Hop’n Brewery owner) at 513 A ST NE Auburn, WA 98002 starting at 10 am on Saturday.
AUBURN, WA
The Stranger

Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.

On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Dave & Buster’s hiring 180 positions for Lynnwood opening

LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 6, 2022 – This summer, Dave & Buster’s opens its third location in the Evergreen state at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on August 29th. Taking over the old Sears location, Dave & Buster’s features nearly 40,000 square feet of the latest games, a seasonally rotated chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall of high-definition screens for an unrivaled viewing experience. The highly anticipated location is looking for 180 enthusiastic individuals to fill positions, including front and back-of-house managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and many more. Applications are currently being accepted and interested candidates can complete their applications online at daveandbusters.com/careers.
LYNNWOOD, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3016 N Narrows Dr #C317

Stunning westerly views of Olympics, Gig Harbor, Narrows Bridge and amazing Sunsets from this recently-totally updated luxury condominium. You'll enjoy this view year round with the ever changing landscape thanks to all the boat traffic and wildlife. Total remodeled one bedroom, one and a half bathroom, open concept living with dining area. Sliding doors to covered deck with breathtaking views. Unit is almost to the end of last building so great views north and south.
TACOMA, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Update: The Death of North Bend’s Princess Ursus Americanus

Alas, North Bend’s bear with the golden earring and her cubs have been killed. I was going to continue with my fairy tale theme seen in the original story below, but I can’t; this just stinks. After banging the drum for the past 5 years with 17 bear-related...
KING 5

ER nurse condemns staffing shortage at Providence Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Heidi said the pain and suffering at the Providence Everett emergency department isn't exclusive to the patients. The nurses are feeling it, too. "It's defeating showing up every day knowing these people need us and we can only do what we can," she said. "We've felt quite abandoned there."
EVERETT, WA
The Suburban Times

Peanut Butter Drive in Puyallup

City of Puyallup announcement. This August, we will be collecting jars of peanut butter to give to the Puyallup Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off anytime the Puyallup Library is open. The Puyallup Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371. You can see hours of operation...
PUYALLUP, WA
seattle.gov

The State of Our City

After working with colleagues to elect a new Council President and update our Council committees last month — and then welcoming a new Mayor who hit the ground running — I was able to spend more time in our district during the month of February. I continue to be humbled and honored to serve the 100,000 people residing in the more than 15 neighborhoods of Seattle’s District 4, and I’m grateful you are investing the time to read these updates. Let’s jump into the contents of our February 2022 newsletter:
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races

Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
WASHINGTON STATE
multihousingnews.com

Affinity Investments Sells Upscale Tacoma Asset for $46M

HomeStreet Bank provided financing for the purchase of the 111-unit asset. Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Sixth & Alder, a 111-unit luxury community in Tacoma, Wash., for $46.2 million. Kidder Mathews worked on behalf of the buyer, a private investor, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Affinity Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. According to Pierce County public records, the acquisition was financed by a $28.5 million loan held by HomeStreet Bank.
TACOMA, WA

