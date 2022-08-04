Public Safety

Read on www.fairfaxtimes.com
Not Lovin' It: Two Charged With McDonald's Robberies In DMV Area
Two men have been arrested after a string of armed robberies at fast food joints throughout the DMV area, police in Maryland announced. Upper Marlboro residents Zachary Kinnell, 21, and Brian Elzey, 20, were apprehended and charged by police in Montgomery County after an armed robbery at McDonald’s in the 2700 block of University Boulevard West in Kensington.
Two Arrested for Theft and Assault at Home Depot
Montgomery County Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an August 2 theft and assault at the Home Depot store in Aspen Hill. 22-year-old Sean Palmer of Washington, D.C., and 41-year-old Jonte Smith of Brentwood, have been charged with theft and second-degree assault and were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A third suspect remains at large.
Police release bodycam footage of McLean shooting; family says shooting ‘cannot be justified’
Police in Fairfax County released body-worn camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in McLean last month, saying it shows a “very active and chaotic incident” the department is continuing to investigate. County police responded to two 911 calls from a house on Arbor Lane...
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Upper Marlboro McDonald’s
Upper Marlboro, MD – Police are seeking additional victims involved in an armed robbery at...
Police In D.C. Investigating Rape And Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Robbery and First-Degree...
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
Woman Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Manassas Food Lion Shooting
The 24-year-old man from in the 2016 shooting died from a gunshot wound. A Woodbridge woman was found guilty last week of first-degree murder nearly six years after a shooting in the parking lot of a Manassas Food Lion left a 24-year-old man dead. Roberta Brandon, 29, will be sentenced...
D.C. Stabbing Leaves One Man Injured
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left...
Fairfax Times
County residents celebrate at National Night Out
People across the county came out for National Night Out (NNO) Tuesday night. NNO is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie and it brings police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Across the county, 127 NNO events were hosted in neighborhoods and at community centers....
29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim
One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants
Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
Board not placing priority on law enforcement shortages
Fairfax County Police Department officials recently declared a personnel emergency prompting Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity to say that the Board of Supervisors is not placing a priority on police staffing. Currently Fairfax County Police is nearly 200 officers short of being fully staffed so shifts will increase from 11.5...
FCPD detective shoots man in Seven Corners during drug investigation
A Fairfax County detective shot a man last night (Tuesday) during what police say was a narcotics investigation in the Seven Corners area. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Arlington Blvd and Patrick Henry Drive, the Fairfax County Police Department tweeted at 11:27 p.m. As part of a drug...
Silver Spring Gas Station Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Seek to Identify Suspect
SILVER SPRING, MD -A Silver Spring Exxon station was robbed at gunpoint back in June...
Arrest made in shooting death of library police officer in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department said a retired lieutenant has been charged after he fired a gun during training, killing a library police officer.
Police: SPO shot, killed at Anacostia Library during training exercise
WASHINGTON — A special police officer (SPO) was shot and killed during a training exercise at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the library on Good Hope Road. In a press conference Thursday...
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
People and Places - week of August 5, 2022
Margaret (Margy) Jahn, MS, MPH, NACCHO president (left), Christopher J. Revere, MPA, deputy director for Innovation and Planning Fairfax County Health Department (center), Lori Tremmel Freeman, NACCHO executive director (right). Health Department honored. The Fairfax County Health Department (FCHD) was honored with the 2022 Gold Innovative Practice Award by the...
