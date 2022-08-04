Read on mix106radio.com
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
When Does The Pumpkin Spice Latte Come Out At Starbucks In Idaho?
It's August in Idaho. That means hitting the trails, getting ready for back-to-school, and Pumpkin Spice Lattes. The problem is, every year the popular beverage seems to come out on a different date. So, when will it be coming out this year? Worry not! We have the answers. According to...
What is Idaho’s “Favorite Cereal?” It’s Not What You Think…
According to National Today, “There isn’t a person alive who doesn’t know a bowl of cereal, a spoon and some milk equals a party in your mouth! Fiber, sugar, raisins, or even lucky charms – the flavors and prizes each box holds are limitless and can add to any humdrum morning."
Are The Least Popular Baby Names In 2022 Common In Idaho?
Names, much like trends in general, come and go. They'll be popular one year, and nonexistent the next. Maybe it depends on who and what is popular in a given year, maybe it's all luck. Metro just revealed the baby names that aren't as popular in 2022 as they were...
Recall of Popular Beverages Impacts Idaho Consumers
It is news that we see every now and then, but it's never something that we want to avoid: food recalls. From time to time, manufacturers and factories either by force, or preemptively, release a recall to warn consumers that they may not want to risk eating the food or using the product. This is absolutely the case with some popular brands from the parent company "Lyons-Magnus".
Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise
Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
The Best Ice Cream Treat To Try This Summer In Idaho And Surrounding States
The weather this summer has been nothing short of brutal in Idaho. We've had a month straight of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. It just isn't right! We 're all struggling...well...most of us are struggling. If you own a ice cream shop you probably aren't hating the heat this summer. If...
Incredible Idaho Home Priced To Sell For $24 Million [photos]
Idaho real estate has captured the nation's attention for several years. However, when the Wall Street Journal profiles an Idaho home, it has to be very special. Idaho is a place where the rich and famous can build their estates. Whether it's Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, or other parts of...
The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho
When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
Idaho School Districts Wants American Flag in Every Classroom
A local Idaho school district will consider a proposal to allow the American and state flags to be displayed in every classroom. For most Americans who are baby boomers or Generation Xers, American Flags were displayed prominently in their classrooms. American children used to start their day by saying the Pledge of Allegiance, but many districts across the state and country haven't required students to recite the pledge.
Idaho Governor Brad Little Announces Mental Health Investment
Nearly six months ago, we shared with you the news that Idaho Governor Brad Little was going to be making a big investment in mental health. Gov. Little to Invest $50 Million For Idahoan’s Mental Health. Again today, news of investment in mental health came from the Office of...
Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?
Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
Idaho Sports Bar Named Most Game-changing, is it worth the drive?
Today is International Beer Day! It may be time to hit the road and go try a new sports bar — this Idaho sports bar was recently featured as one of the most Game-changing sports bars and Idaho’s best spot for food and drink by Lovefood. I mean......
Good-For-Nothing Mosquitos Test Positive For West Nile in Idaho
We aren't big on being negative--there's enough negativity in the world already. But we are big about being honest and we think it's time to just come out and say what everyone thinks, annually and often in the Treasure Valley:. Mosquitos are pointless, good for nothing, annoyances!. Wow, it feels...
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Idaho Scammers got MILLIONS, Now Arrested and Charged
Scams are EVERYWHERE and it seems like no matter how careful anyone is, it is far to easy to become the victim of a scam. I recently was scammed out of just over $2000 from a fraud company pretending to be an airline. When I googled this airline company I clicked on the first phone number that popped up in search never thinking that it wasn't the real number. The woman posed as the airline, asked all the right questions and my radar never went off or detected any red flags until it was too late. Too late as in going to the airport and realizing that my son and I were not actually on the flight.
15 Ways To Keep Your Dog Safe While Exploring Scenic Idaho
I love bringing my dog along with me on adventures. There's nothing he loves more than getting out into the open and just running without a care. However, if I choose to bring him along, it's important I look after him and make sure he is safe and comfortable. If it's hot outside for me...just imagine how he's feeling! So, I've prepared 15 tips to help keep your furry friend safe as you explore together!
Idahoans Outraged Over Natural Gas Prices Rising Over 25%
The cost of heating your homes in Idaho will increase this year thanks to a public-regulated utility raising your bill by over twenty-five percent. Intermountain Gas Company announced to customers this week that the cost of natural gas would be going up this year. Last May, the company applied for...
Idaho Teachers Are Desperate For Help This Upcoming School Year
As the 2022-2023 school year quickly approaches, we are seeing a truly shocking and disheartening phenomenon occurring all around the state of Idaho:. Teachers are experiencing a truly shocking shortage – they’re underpaid, underfunded and having to beg strangers on the internet for essential supplies for their students.
Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?
You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
