ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center – Clinician I – Open Doors Outreach Network

nonprofitctr.org
 4 days ago
Read on nonprofitctr.org

Comments / 0

Related
nonprofitctr.org

Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida – Marketplace Navigator

The Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida has an opportunity for a part-time Marketplace Navigator position up to 29 hours per week to cover a 7-county area including Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns, and Volusia counties. Candidates for this position will educate and assist individuals and families in understanding their insurance options as available through the Health Insurance Marketplace―part of the Affordable Care Act―and provide assistance in completing the application process, enrolling, and post enrollment assistance.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy