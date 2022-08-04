City of San Benito to enter stage 2 of mandatory water conservation restrictions starting Saturday

Read on www.krgv.com
Cameron County hosts meeting on water restrictions and reservoir levels
The calls to conserve water is growing as water levels at our reservoirs remain low. Cities and public utilities around the Valley are already enforcing mandatory water restrictions. Cameron County called a water conservation meeting with several cities and water districts Monday. "It's upon everybody responsibility, both on a personal...
Storm water improvement project breaks ground in Hidalgo County
People who live in the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 area should soon be seeing flood relief. Ground was broken Monday on a storm water improvement project. The project extends from 83rd to 87th street in the Colonia Tejana residential area. "Some constituents came to us some time ago," Hidalgo County...
Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for city of La Joya
The city of La Joya has implemented stage 2 water restrictions. Residents are only allowed to water twice a week. Even numbered addresses will water on Sundays and Thursdays and odd numbered addresses will water on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Residents are only allowed to water on those days between 8:00...
Water shut off for some Mercedes residents
Water has been shut off for some Mercedes residents, the city announced Monday. The water disruption are for residents who live in the area of mile two and mile two and a half. The water is expected to be out until possibly 10:00 p.m. Monday as crews are working to...
Combes and Primera lift boil water notice
Residents in both Combes and Primera can now safely use tap water. The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality lifted advisories to boil and not drink the water on Saturday. Those living in Combes should keep in mind that their water might smell or taste different due to the switch of chemicals that were used to treat the water.
South Texas Health System opens new patient tower in Edinburg
The first two floors of the new patient tower at South Texas Health System in Edinburg are now open. Advance diagnostic imaging all in one place is what makes the radiology department stand out. "Our whole goal is to make sure that the Valley can stay here and not travel...
Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 926 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 926 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. A woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s or older from Edinburg and a man in his 70s or older...
Back-to-school drive to be held in Mission
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Buckner Rio Grande Valley for a back-to-school drive. The drive will be Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Buckner facility in Mission. Students will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. There will be 500 backpacks to give away.
Go Mission Foundation held back-to-school teacher supply giveaway
The Go Mission Foundation held a teacher supply drive-by bash at the Mission Event Center Sunday morning. All of the goodies in the supply bag were possible through donations. The Go Mission Foundation got enough donations to fill thousand goodie bags.
Brownsville ISD hiring bus drivers
Brownsville Independent School District is looking to hire bus drivers. The district right now has 110 school bus drivers. They are looking to hire 40 more. The district is bumping pay for bus drivers in hopes of attracting applicants. Pay is $15 an hour.
Driver loses control of vehicle, collides into parked cars
A driver lost control before crashing into a row of vehicles Saturday night at Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing in Edinburg. 'The owner of the business says the vehicles belonged to their customers. Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. Check back for updates. Watch the video above for...
DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop
A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...
Charlie Clark sponsors Matamoros Little League team
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Charlie Clark announced at his Nissan dealership in Brownsville he'll be sponsoring the Matamoros Little League team ahead of their appearance in the Little League Baseball World Series later this month. Matamoros is representing Mexico in the LLWS for the 6th time in tournament history. Click on...
Harlingen police searching for dark-colored sedan in connection with homicide investigation
Harlingen police are searching for a dark-colored sedan in connection with the shooting death of a teen in Harlingen last month. Police say on July 5 shortly before 2 a.m., two male subjects drove up to a Harlingen police officer seeking help for their friend who was in the back seat and had been shot, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.
Surveillance video captures moment vehicle rolls over outside Edinburg-area shop, owners react
Alejandro Tamez is the co-owner of Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing on Valverde Road in the Edinburg area. Tamez says he’s thinking about relocating the business after a crash early Saturday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment the driver of a white SUV lost control before crashing into a row...
Mother accused of leaving child unattended in Brownsville, police say
A 20-year-old woman has been accused of leaving her three-year-old child unattended in Brownsville. Daisy Valentina Gutierrez is charged with abandon or endanger child, a state jail felony, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Brownsville police received a call Saturday morning about a child walking alone by Old Alice and...
Fatal two-vehicle crash under investigation in Pharr
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened after 1:00 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened on south Jackson Road and south of Whalen Road. DPS investigators say the driver of a white Honda Accord slammed head-on into a GMC Terrain. The driver of the Honda,...
Two-A-Day Tour: Mission Eagles
MISSION, Texas -- Mission Eagles earned a taste of the postseason last year in HC Danny Longoria's first year, now with a different looking District 31-6A, they'll be looking for an even deeper run. Click on the video above for more.
