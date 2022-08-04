Read on uhcougars.com
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Fort Bend Star
HS Sports Roundup: TD Club of Houston announces preseason offensive, defensive teams
The Touchdown Club of Houston recently released its 2022 preseason offensive and defensive teams, recognizing players to watch this upcoming season, and four players from Fort Bend County are among them. Marshall quarterback Ja’Koby Banks and Hightower running back Jeremy Payne were named to the offensive team, while Ridge Point...
bvmsports.com
Houston Texans News: August 8, 2022
Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, August 8, 2022. Houston Texans News Houston Texans: A trip to Oregon formed winning bonds (Houston Chronicle) Texans training camp Day 7: What we learned (Houston Chronicle) Houston Texans training camp observations: Jalen Pitre poised to start, Davis Mills has up-and-down day (Pro Football…
Click2Houston.com
BREAKING: VYPE reveals cover of 2022 Houston Football Preview Magazine
HOUSTON - VYPE Media revealed the cover of the 15th annual VYPE Houston Football Preview Magazine cover on Sunday night LIVE on KPRC2 Sports Sunday with Randy McIlvoy. This is the second time that VYPE has revealed the cover on KPRC2 Sports Sunday. For the first time though, the cover...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Texans slash concession prices for top 4 menu items
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans today are unveiling Fan First Deals to continue evolving the gameday experience for fans. The organization, in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, is slashing prices on four of the most-ordered concessions items for all Texans home games during the 2022 Season. “We’re excited...
$5.2M historic Houston home is a monument to mid-century modern
Frank Lloyd Wright's protégé and friend, Karl Kamrath, built the house to be his personal residence.
Worthing H.S. band attends Pro Football Hall of Fame in tribute to NFL legend Cliff Branch
Cliff Branch, a Worthing High School product, was a 4-time Pro-Bowl selection and lead the NFL in touchdown receptions with 13 in 1974.
15-year-old becomes youngest Sam Houston State University graduate
According to SHSU, Nehemiah Juniel was just 13 years old when he received his associates degree, and now, at 15, received his bachelor's degree in health sciences.
fox26houston.com
College Talk: Why are students flocking to HBCU's this fall?
Texas Southern University is reporting its largest incoming freshman class in the history of the school. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks to alumni about their choice to attend an HBCU and what was unique about their experience.
Why Houston dive bar Poison Girl has a giant Kool-Aid man in their patio
The whimsical creation in the Montrose bar's back patio has a storied past.
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up returns to Houston with two dates
After his 'Good Morning America' win, the Texas rapper comes home to serve more smashburgers.
Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer
This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
6 great places to get tacos in Houston
There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
houstonianonline.com
Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated
A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
fox26houston.com
South Dakota family drives all the way to Houston for son's brain tumor surgery
HOUSTON - A family from South Dakota has been traveling all the way to Houston for life-changing surgery for their little boy. Daniel and Shalena Zeller sure are thankful for the Texas Medical Center and say it will always hold a warm place in their hearts!. Their son, Daksten, was...
‘The Fishermen and the Dragon’ Uncovers Racist Conflict in Galveston Bay History
A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. These days the Kemah Boardwalk is a glitzy, overbuilt amusement park where competing pop songs blare from speakers and the smells of fried fish, children’s sweat, and Houston’s overripe air waft over throngs of visitors. But I have never heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Galveston Bay” played there—a tune that unlocks a shocking secret about this popular tourist trap.
Elite Houston hospitals reach top spot on annual Best Hospitals list by U.S. News & World Report
The rankings for the yearly study are based on patient care and safety, outcomes, reputation, nursing, and advanced technology of the hospitals.
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
365thingsinhouston.com
Hear the hits of Prince & the Beatles in one weekend at Miller Outdoor Theatre
Catch a weekend of tribute spectacles at Miller Outdoor Theatre when the Purple Experience pays homage to Prince on Friday, August 19 and Classic Albums Live performs the Beatles’ Let It Be on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Relive music of the masters in one weekend in August when Miller...
philstockworld.com
Houston Bans ‘Ghost Guns’ From Buyback Events After Man Found Opportunity To Print Money
Houston city officials banned 3D-printed firearms at future gun buyback events after one man recognized an opportunity to exploit the system and print money. The anonymous man told local news Fox 26 that he made 62 3D-printed guns and handed them over in Houston’s first gun buyback event last weekend. He said the city offered him $50 per gun, cutting him a check for $3,100.
cw39.com
Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
