bvmsports.com

Houston Texans News: August 8, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, August 8, 2022. Houston Texans News Houston Texans: A trip to Oregon formed winning bonds (Houston Chronicle) Texans training camp Day 7: What we learned (Houston Chronicle) Houston Texans training camp observations: Jalen Pitre poised to start, Davis Mills has up-and-down day (Pro Football…
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

BREAKING: VYPE reveals cover of 2022 Houston Football Preview Magazine

HOUSTON - VYPE Media revealed the cover of the 15th annual VYPE Houston Football Preview Magazine cover on Sunday night LIVE on KPRC2 Sports Sunday with Randy McIlvoy. This is the second time that VYPE has revealed the cover on KPRC2 Sports Sunday. For the first time though, the cover...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Texans slash concession prices for top 4 menu items

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans today are unveiling Fan First Deals to continue evolving the gameday experience for fans. The organization, in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, is slashing prices on four of the most-ordered concessions items for all Texans home games during the 2022 Season. “We’re excited...
HOUSTON, TX
Person
Kelvin Sampson
Community Impact Houston

Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer

This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

6 great places to get tacos in Houston

There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonianonline.com

Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated

A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Observer

‘The Fishermen and the Dragon’ Uncovers Racist Conflict in Galveston Bay History

A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. These days the Kemah Boardwalk is a glitzy, overbuilt amusement park where competing pop songs blare from speakers and the smells of fried fish, children’s sweat, and Houston’s overripe air waft over throngs of visitors. But I have never heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Galveston Bay” played there—a tune that unlocks a shocking secret about this popular tourist trap.
KEMAH, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston

HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
SPRING, TX
philstockworld.com

Houston Bans ‘Ghost Guns’ From Buyback Events After Man Found Opportunity To Print Money

Houston city officials banned 3D-printed firearms at future gun buyback events after one man recognized an opportunity to exploit the system and print money. The anonymous man told local news Fox 26 that he made 62 3D-printed guns and handed them over in Houston’s first gun buyback event last weekend. He said the city offered him $50 per gun, cutting him a check for $3,100.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
HOUSTON, TX

