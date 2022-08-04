Read on www.altcoinbuzz.io
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
hypebeast.com
Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game
Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
altcoinbuzz.io
Free NFTS, What’s the Deal?
NFTs are fitting right into the crypto space. We use them in games, for art, ID purposes, voting, or real estate. And that is just the tip of the iceberg. But what about free NFTs – are they any good?. One issue that NFTs often have is their high...
Netflix is not in deep trouble. It's becoming a media company
Netflix has had a terrible 2022. In April, it said it lost subscribers for the first time since 2011. Its stock has tumbled more than 60% so far this year.
3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These fast-paced companies are turning their respective industries on their heads.
2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Reasons the Bear Market Isn't Over Yet and 1 Reason to Be Exceedingly Optimistic
The tea leaves suggest the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq have yet to find a bottom.
altcoinbuzz.io
Where to Buy Monero XMR to USD to XMR
Privacy coins are coming back into favor after seeing the meltdown of lots of KYC-based centralized operators in this market. And looking at what’s happening around the world, you are not imagining things. Governments and companies are becoming more authoritarian. They are taking away this essential right on almost a daily basis. But privacy coins help us take back some of our privacy over our holdings or who we transact with. So today we are going to talk about XMR. More specifically, how to buy XMR.
Gamespot
Square Enix Could Be Selling Even More Studios
Following its latest earnings call, Square Enix is reportedly looking to sell stakes in some of its development studios in an effort to devote more resources to select titles. According to games industry analyst David Gibson, the publisher will be reviewing its portfolio to see which studios it will want to retain full ownership of or offer stakes to other interested companies. As Gibson explained, Square Enix views this strategy as a way to devote "resources mainly to Japan titles" and could see interest from Sony, Tencent, and Nexon.
altcoinbuzz.io
Amberdata to Provide Comprehensive Data On Avalanche
Amberdata, the top provider of digital asset data and insights, will add support for the Avalanche network adding to its list of blockchains. Amberdata has announced the addition of Avalanche Network to its list of blockchains supported. By adopting the Avalanche Network, network participants get access to granular and dynamic data. It can be used to power their research, analytics, trading, and reporting.
altcoinbuzz.io
Embracing Crypto Payments, 3 Coins to Look Out For
When Bitcoin hit the scene in 2009, the idea was to send money via the internet. To this date, that is still one of the purposes of Bitcoin. However, a lot has changed since 2009. There are more cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin became a store of value. The crypto scene grew...
altcoinbuzz.io
Futures and Margin Trading In Cryptocurrency?
Investors in cryptocurrencies should comprehend the basic difference between margin and futures. Although there are some significant distinctions between trading margin and futures, there are also certain commonalities and advantages and disadvantages to take into account. Using futures to manage cryptocurrency positions is different from trading cryptocurrency on margin in...
Gamespot
New Steam Deck Reservations Available Following Production Increase | GameSpot News
Valve has partnered with Komodo for distribution of Steam in four new countries: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. These new reservations will not impact existing NA/UK/EU reservation timelines. So if you're in Q3 or Q4, you'll still be in those queue groups with the same estimated delivery dates. You can expect to see Steam Deck at BitSummit in Kyoto and September's Tokyo Game Show.
IGN
Where Switch, PS5 Rank Among the Best-Selling Video Game Consoles of All Time
Sony's PlayStation 2 has long reigned as the best-selling video game console of all time. Despite its massive sales success, PlayStation 4 will end its run tens of millions of units away from the top spot. And while it, too, is still a long way from the top, Switch has maintained extraordinary sales momentum, recently passing Wii and PS1 to become the fifth best-selling console of all time.
nftevening.com
Join BŌSŌ TOKYO For The Ultimate Metaverse REVolution
Coming from the Star Wars’ box illustrator Tenjin Hidetaka, BŌSŌ TOKYO is ready to take over the Metaverse. This generative NFT project combines Japanese culture with Metaverse utility – all for the community. The debut collection drops on August 7th at 3:00 am UTC, so let’s...
PS3 emulator RPCS3 finally adds save states
PS3 games finally have modern save states thanks to RPCS3
NME
Activision Blizzard’s mobile games were top earner last quarter
Activision Blizzard has published a financial report that shows that more than half of the total revenue came from mobile games in the last quarter, more than PC and console games combined. The report covers the three months up to and including June 30, during which time Activision Blizzard earned...
Comments / 0