Meghan Markle turns 41: This is what she's doing to celebrate her birthday, according to royal expert

A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
Super rare hummingbird thought to be extinct reemerges after 12 years
The bird in question is called the Santa Maria sabrewing, native to Colombia’s Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains. Yurgen Vega, the lucky birdwatcher who spotted the rare bird, works with the conservation organisations Selva, ProCAT Colombia and World Parrot Trust and explained that he was 'overcome with emotion' at the sight of the bird. He explained that:
Biyi Bandele, Nigerian Director of ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ and ‘The King’s Horseman,’ Dies at 54
Click here to read the full article. Biyi Bandele, the renowned Nigerian novelist, playwright and filmmaker behind 2013’s “Half of a Yellow Sun” and upcoming film “The King’s Horseman,” has died. He was 54. Bandele died on Sunday in Lagos, Nigeria, according to a Facebook post from his daughter, Temi Bandele. A cause of death was not given. “Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and filmmaker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father,” Temi writes in the post. “He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his...
Olivia Newton-John: What disease did the Grease star suffer from?
You may or may not have seen the news, Dame Olivia Newton-John who played Sandy in the musical hit film Grease died last night (August 8) at the age of 73. The British Australian pop singer was vocal about her disease. Olivia Newton-John suffered from breast cancer. The singer’s family...
Jack Keating signs up for another dating show after Love Island
Ronan Keating’s son – Jack Keating – entered the ITV2 dating reality show as a Casa Amor bombshell. The 23-year-old was unable to form a connection in Casa Amor despite trying his luck on Gemma Owen. New ways to love. Jack has now confirmed that he’s set...
Prince Louis could 'lose his title' and get a different name when he attends school
As Prince William and Kate Middleton are ready to step into a new chapter of their life, their kids have to prepare for a new chapter too. While Prince George and Princess Charlotte already go to regular schools, Prince Louis currently attends nursery school and will be ready to join the real school soon with his siblings.
Mysterious Sphinx-like sculpture appeared in Australia, locals are baffled
So many unusual things can be found on beaches, from washed-up sea creatures to fossils. The latest find seems to be a mysterious sculpture that oddly looks like the Sphinx. A local shared the find on social media, leaving other users baffled as to where it could have possibly come from.
Ekin-Su's explosively harsh opinions on former Islanders have been revealed
The sassy Turkish beauty revealed to a close friend of hers what she really thinks about last season's cast–including winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court. According to The Sun, Ekin-Su had told a friend before entering the hit matchmaking show that she found some of the islanders of series 8 to be downright 'pointless', 'annoying' and 'fake'. According to the source close to Ekin-Su, she said:
Prince William and Kate set to ‘start a new chapter’ with a big move
Prince William and Kate Middleton are ready to move closer to the Queen and their other family members. They will soon be shifting from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom house on the Windsor estate. A new phase of life. The Sun confirms that the move is going to...
Queen Elizabeth mourns the loss of yet another close friend
Despite her royal status, the Queen has a rather small circle of friends. It is significantly harder for the Royals to trust outsiders, hence the Queen curated an intimate circle of trusted friends over the years. However, she received devastating news recently of the death of one of her closest childhood friends, Lady Myra Butter.
