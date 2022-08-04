ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idris Elba reteaming with 'Hobbs and Shaw' director David Leitch for Netflix spy thriller 'Bang!'

By Stephen Iervolino
 4 days ago
(NOTE LANGUAGE) ABC Audio has confirmed Idris Elba is reteaming with his Hobbs and Shaw director David Leitch -- the guy behind Brad Pitt's new movie Bullet Train -- for a Netflix-bound spy thriller called Bang!.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics books from Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, the film will have Elba playing a secret agent sent to take down a terrorist organization that may be linked to "a science-fiction author ... whose books may hold the key to either saving reality or destroying it."

Incidentally, the 2020 books feature a review quote from none other than Keanu Reeves -- Leitch's pal and John Wick star -- who called the series, "A great, f****ed up blend of James Bond and Tintin."

The latter refers to Belgian cartoonist Hergé's beloved comic series about a globe-trotting reporter and adventurer.

