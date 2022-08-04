ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Watch: Georgia football returning for preseason camp

By James Morgan
 2 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are ready for another season. Georgia football is coming off winning the 2021 national championship, but that won’t stop the 2022 edition of the Dawgs from being hungry.

Georgia starts preseason practice on Aug. 4. Several Bulldogs like defensive back Tykee Smith, guard Tate Ratledge, and linebacker C.J. Washington are still trying to get healthy ahead of the season opener.

Other Dawgs that underwent labrum repairs like star tight end Brock Bowers, linebacker Smael Mondon, linebacker C.J. Madden and defensive lineman Bear Alexander are expected to be back for fall camp.

Georgia Bulldogs are getting moved in and are ready for camp:

What true freshman will make the largest impact for Georgia football? The Dawgs will look to replace some pass rushing firepower with five-star freshmen Mykel Williams and Marvin Jones Jr. Additionally, Georgia added a ton of great freshmen defensive backs like five-stars Jaheim Singletary, Malaki Starks, and Daylen Everette.

Offensively, Georgia freshman guard Earnest Greene and running back Branson Robinson could both make immediate impacts.

The practice field is ready for Georgia’s fall camp:

The Bulldogs open the 2022 college football season against Oregon in Atlanta. The season opener is now under one month away.

