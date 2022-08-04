Yard sale lovers, this is your day to shop until you drop. Today and tomorrow there are 100 miles of yard sales along old Route 66 through Webster, Laclede, and Pulaski counties. Participating sales are posted on the Route 66 Yardsale Facebook page. The yard sale is arranged through a partnership of the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce, the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society, and the Webster County Route 66 Initiative.

PULASKI COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO