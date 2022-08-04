Read on www.myozarksonline.com
Bid awarded for work on Jefferson Avenue Railroad crossing
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has awarded the contract for repairs to the Jefferson Avenue railroad crossing. MODOT Area Engineer Daniel Roeger says H.R. Quadri Contractors submitted the low bid of $690,823. My Ozarks Online · Pb08052205. The work will consist of repairs to the railroad crossing, as...
The Route 66, 100 mile yard sale, begins today in Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties
Yard sale lovers, this is your day to shop until you drop. Today and tomorrow there are 100 miles of yard sales along old Route 66 through Webster, Laclede, and Pulaski counties. Participating sales are posted on the Route 66 Yardsale Facebook page. The yard sale is arranged through a partnership of the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce, the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society, and the Webster County Route 66 Initiative.
All 9th graders and all new 10th, 11th, and 12th graders to the Waynesville School District should register for the August 9th Freshman/New Student Transition Day
All 9th graders and all new 10th, 11th, and 12th graders to the Waynesville School District should register for the August 9th Freshman/New Student Transition Day at Waynesville High School. Transition Day is an opportunity for all incoming freshmen and all new students in grades 10-12 who have moved into...
