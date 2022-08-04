Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court on a charge of escaping from confinement

Read on www.myozarksonline.com
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen arrested for firing gun at Phelps County fair
A Columbia teen is arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on duty at the fair responded to what they believed to be a gunshot on the property Friday night. Authorities say Shaquan Russell, 18, fired a handgun...
abc17news.com
Assault charge filed in Camden County shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravois Mills man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a Thursday shooting in Sunrise Beach. Corbin L. Everitt is accused of shooting another man in the armpit during a fight early Thursday in the victim's front yard. Deputies found Everitt hiding in a room in a salon, according to a probable cause statement. Everitt's mother and grandmother were at the salon and initially told deputies they had not seen him, according to the statement.
kjluradio.com
Police asking for help finding missing Rolla man
The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Riley Beel, 28, of Rolla, was reported missing on July 29. Police say he was spotted in High Ridge, in Jefferson County, on Saturday, July 30. He may be in the St. Louis area. Beel...
houstonherald.com
Wanted man held in Texas County Jail
A 57-year-old Willow Springs man wanted on Texas County charges was arrested Thursday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Blane C. Bennett was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant – possession of methamphetamine and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving while revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to properly affix license plate.
KYTV
2 die in separate crashes in Wright County
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers died in two crashes near Mountain Grove Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Tangala Brown, 65, was driving her minivan on State Highway AD seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment around 5:20 p.m. She died at the scene.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
kjluradio.com
Sunrise Beach man now charged with yesterday's shooting with injuries
A Sunrise Beach man involved in a recent shooting with injuries has now been identified. Corbin Everitt, 36, is charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action. He’s currently being held without bond. The shooting occurred Thursday morning just before 2 a.m. Deputies were called to the 500 block...
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION: Camdenton man heads to trial in September for giving father fatal dose of drugs
CORRECTION: It was Beck's mother, not father, who died. A Camden County man’s murder case will proceed to trial. Dereck Beck, of Camdenton, appeared in court Wednesday for his pre-trial hearing. He’s charged with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. During the hearing, the judge ruled Beck’s trial will proceed as scheduled on September 26.
kwos.com
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
houstonherald.com
Woman charged with assault at an auction
A St. Robert woman faces a felony assault charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident at an auction in the Upton area on April 30. Joleen D. Hutsell, 39, of St. Robert, was charged Aug. 1 with third-degree assault – special victim (a class D felony). Her bond is set at $350,000.
houstonherald.com
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
kjluradio.com
New Mexico woman gets 7 years for smuggling meth, Fentanyl & heroin through Phelps County
An out-of-state woman arrested in Phelps County for smuggling a considerable amount of narcotics across state lines is sentenced. Marcella Ramirez, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded down to one count of second-degree drug trafficking on Thursday. She was sentenced to seven years in prison. Ramirez had originally also been charged with first-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening
As officers were arriving, police reported hearing a gunshot when they arrived on the scene. The post Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
933kwto.com
25 Year Sentence for Texas County Man
A man from Texas County has been sentenced to 25 years in Prison for the kidnapping and murder of a woman. Kenneth Clark was sentenced to 25 years for second degree murder, and 15 years for kidnapping in the death of Susan Campbell. The sentences will run concurrently, so Clark...
houstonherald.com
Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three
A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
KYTV
Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting customers at Linn Creek, Mo. general store
Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting customers at Linn Creek, Mo. general store
