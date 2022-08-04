ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laclede County, MO

A significant amount of damage to power poles, lines, some property, and trees during a storm that swept through Laclede County

myozarksonline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.myozarksonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
myozarksonline.com

Bid awarded for work on Jefferson Avenue Railroad crossing

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has awarded the contract for repairs to the Jefferson Avenue railroad crossing. MODOT Area Engineer Daniel Roeger says H.R. Quadri Contractors submitted the low bid of $690,823. My Ozarks Online · Pb08052205. The work will consist of repairs to the railroad crossing, as...
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laclede County, MO
City
Lebanon, MO
Lebanon, MO
Government
Laclede County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
KOLR10 News

How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

The Route 66, 100 mile yard sale, begins today in Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties

Yard sale lovers, this is your day to shop until you drop. Today and tomorrow there are 100 miles of yard sales along old Route 66 through Webster, Laclede, and Pulaski counties. Participating sales are posted on the Route 66 Yardsale Facebook page. The yard sale is arranged through a partnership of the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce, the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society, and the Webster County Route 66 Initiative.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening. The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson. Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City woman killed in three vehicle car crash

JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City woman was killed in a three vehicle crash in Cole County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC. Chantelle Gianino 24, and Zion Grimes,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poles#Kk Highway#Laclede County Presiding#Modot
KYTV

2 die in separate crashes in Wright County

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers died in two crashes near Mountain Grove Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Tangala Brown, 65, was driving her minivan on State Highway AD seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment around 5:20 p.m. She died at the scene.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries

Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Storms knock out power across the Ozarks Thursday morning

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -Strong storms moved through the Ozarks Thursday morning. The storms have knocked out power in several counties. The scattered outages added up to more than 2,000. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon and Bennett Spring State Park. The high winds...
LEBANON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KYTV

Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: One rescued after falling from bluff west of Houston, authorities say

One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said. Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where Ben Cook, 17, was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.
HOUSTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Heat advisory issued for Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Saturday, Aug. 6, in Green County. In response to the heat advisory, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board is extending the Fassnight Pool hours to 8 p.m. instead of its usual 6:30 p.m. closing time. Silver Springs Pool will be open on Saturday and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police say several vehicles hit by bullets in West-Central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who fired several shots Friday morning. Officers found several shell casings near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street just after 4-30. Police say bullets hit several vehicles at a nearby business. Witnesses say they saw the driver of a motorcycle speed off shortly after the shots were fired.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon. The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup. The...
LEBANON, MO
933kwto.com

Hundreds of Power Outages Across the Ozarks

A flurry of strong to severe weather rolled through the Ozarks Thursday morning leaving hundreds without power. According to poweroutage.us, by 8 am there were reports of over 2000 customers without power in Barton, Camden, Greene, Howell, Laclede, Texas, and Phelps Counties.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy