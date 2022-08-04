Read on newstalkkit.com
Suspect in Sunnyside killed in shootout with police
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning around 1:25 a.m. near the 3900 block of Gilbert road. According to a press release, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to shots fired at a gathering at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Police...
Moxee Police are investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.
MOXEE, Wash. - Moxee Police is investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd. Just before 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, the victim was found dead in an apartment. Moxee PD is investigating the case as a homicide with...
Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s...
Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated
WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022. Law enforcement left the standoff around 8 p.m. after arriving before 11 a.m. After using pepper spray inside the trailer, one man was arrested. Tribal police and the FBI are leading the case now, according to Schilperoort. A stolen vehicle was found on...
Father Dead Son Injured in Violent Shooting Near Sunnyside
A man is dead and his son is injured in a shooting reported near Sunnyside on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road for a report of a house fire. On the way to the call Deputies were told people were shooting at the home. When Deputies arrived they found a 60-year-old man dead in the front yard and his son injured nearby. The son, who has not been identified was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Yakima County burn ban violators could face criminal charges and costly fines
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Fire officials are pleading with the public to take the Yakima County burn ban seriously because the last thing they need is to have to deal with another wildfire. State and local firefighting resources are already being strained by the more than 5,600-acre Cow Canyon...
Police say man found dead in apartment in Moxee and that it was a targeted attack
In a press release, police say at approximately 7:43 a.m. the Moxee Police Department received a 911 call concerning a gunshot victim at the 8500 block Beauchene Road. When officers arrived at the scene the victim was found dead in the apartment. Police say they are now investigating the death...
Suspect in July incident at Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull arrested in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — The felony suspect who eluded police in Lynnwood and went missing for nearly a month was arrested in Yakima and booked into Snohomish County Jail early Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and harassment...
Yakama Reservation’s 40+ missing person cases could be solved by forming WA cold case unit
YAKAMA NATION — Washington State Patrol’s latest list of missing indigenous persons has at least 40 cases involving people missing from the Yakama Reservation, including the oldest reported MMIW cold case in the state. A little over 50 years ago, then-16-year-old Janice Marie Hannigan vanished shortly before Christmas...
1 dead 1 injured in Sunnyside gun battle
SUNNYSIDE -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after what investigators describe as a shootout between people in a car and a house in Sunnyside early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the 900 block of S Lester Road to reports of shots fired at 4:20 a.m.
Ex-boyfriend accused of shooting at Sunnyside apartment, injuring teen
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — 28-year-old Julian Juarez is wanted by police investigators in Yakima County for allegedly firing multiple gunshots at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when his demands to be let inside were ignored. According to the Sunnyside Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1300-block of...
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside
A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
Fatal Hit and Run Case in Yakima Still Under Investigation
No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.
Benton County child rapist sentenced to life and more
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Mark Kevin Serban, born in 1986, was sentenced to life on August 3, 2022, with the possibility of release after 76.5 months for second degree attempted child rape, plus 34 months for third degree child rape. He will spend a minimum of nine years in prison with this sentence and will be under the Department of Corrections supervision for the rest of his life.
More aircraft called in as uncontained Cow Canyon fire moves west
As of Friday afternoon, the Cow Canyon Fire was moving west, following drainages, said Heather Appelhoff, public information officer for the Type 2 Incident Management Team managing the fire. She said there was also increased fire activity on the north flank of the fire. Additional aircraft, including both “scooper” airplanes...
UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres
The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire began on August 3 and has a Level 3 evacuation notice for both Yakima and Kittitas counties. Both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway...
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
City of Toppenish makes repairs to Elmwood Cemetery after complaints
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Cemeteries are a place to remember, honor and pay tribute to those we’ve lost. R. Evans, a resident of Yakima, visited his departed family at Elmwood Cemetery. He said he was horrified to see the state of the place meant to offer peace. In an...
