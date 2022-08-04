Read on 1037qcountry.com
Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Multiple people face charges after an alleged fight in Owego. Police say the brawl happened July 25 on North Avenue near Main Street. It allegedly involved 40 people who were arguing and fighting. Authorities say several people are charged with violation of disorderly conduct and...
Ithaca Fire Chief announces retirement
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A long-time public servant in Ithaca is retiring. City of Ithaca Fire Chief C. Thomas Parsons announcing his retirement, effective August 27th. Chief Parsons began working for IFD in 1985 and has served as Chief for the past ten years. “I have been honored since...
SUNY Cortland receives bomb threat, no credible threat found
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a bomb threat at SUNY Cortland. The threat was allegedly directed at both a science and administration building. The buildings have been evacuated. All buildings are clear and the threat was found to be non-credible.
Ithaca College receives bomb threat hours after SUNY Cortland
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of another bomb threat. This time at Ithaca College. The Center for Natural Sciences has been evacuated due to the phoned in threat. People are advised to avoid the area until further notice while authorities investigate. SUNY Cortland received a bomb threat earlier today, also to a science building and administration building. The investigation found the threat to be non-credible.
Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
