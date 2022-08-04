ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Cheika wants Pumas to be at least competitive with Wallabies

By FOSTER NIUMATA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31v90e_0h4u1XzC00
1 of 4

A first home series win in 15 years.

A first home series win over Scotland in 28 years.

Following those three tests alongside the Andes almost three weeks ago, the Pumas have regathered in buoyant mood for the Rugby Championship with an even bigger goal in mind.

A first home series win over Australia in 35 years.

“We’d like to make more firsts,” new Argentina coach Michael Cheika says. “When you get your firsts you start to get credibility, and see if you can go further.”

Cheika is pragmatic, though. He’s playing down their chances of beating the Wallabies twice over the next two weekends, starting on Saturday in Mendoza in the heart of Argentina’s wine region.

He and his coaching team have had only a month with the squad. Cheika says every week they’re trying to add more detail. There’s been a lot of focus on set-pieces and defense, trying to make sure those stand up under fire. Scotland put plenty of pressure on both through the series last month with some success but blew it at the end, wasting a 15-point lead with bad game management.

Australia shouldn’t make the same mistakes.

Cheika has also played down having any insightful knowledge from being the Wallabies coach before successor Dave Rennie. Cheika noted he’s already coached against Australia in the 2020 and 2021 Rugby Championships as a technical adviser for Pumas coach and old friend Mario Ledesma. It didn’t work out as the Pumas didn’t beat the Wallabies.

In fact, the Pumas haven’t won their last nine matches in the Rugby Championship, and won only one of their last 15 dating to 2018. The one was the shock first victory over the All Blacks in Sydney in late 2020.

The winless run since then is in large part down to playing away from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before Scotland arrived last month, Argentina hadn’t played a home test since the 2019 Rugby Championship. The grind of bubble life wore down the Argentines, who scored only five tries in last year’s championship, and snuffed out Ledesma’s fire.

But they’re home again and engaging their spirited fans with smiles back on their faces.

Cheika tested those smiles when he made nine changes to the side which won the Scotland series decider; the lineup was closer to what he chose for the first test, which Argentina won comfortably 26-18.

“We’re trying to build our game,” Cheika says, ’but also looking to be very competitive tactically, physically and mentally with Australia.”

Australia has been hit by injuries to Samu Kerevi — its best back tearing knee ligaments at the Commonwealth Games — and hooker Dave Porecki, concussed in training.

But it has been bolstered by lock Darcy Swain returning from suspension, a debut for Waratahs flanker Jed Holloway, who will add some feistiness and lineout height, and flyhalf Quade Cooper recovered from his calf issue to play his first test of the year.

Overall, there’s seven changes and two positional switches after losing the series-decider to England 21-17 in Sydney.

“A few harsh conversations with one another and staff, but being able to put that to bed before we flew over here was pleasing,” says Tom Wright, reinstalled at fullback.

___

Lineups:

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Santiago Cordero, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (captain), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro. Reserves: Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo, Joel Sclavi, Santiago Grondona, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Moroni.

Australia: Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (captain), Jed Holloway, Matt Philip, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper. Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Matt Gibbon, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Michael Hooper: Australian captain not in right 'mindset' to play for Wallabies

Australia captain Michael Hooper has withdrawn from Saturday's Rugby Championship opener away to Argentina and will return home as he is not in the right "mindset" to play. Rugby Australia said Hooper had informed the team of his decision. Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said Hooper had "shown true courage". "While...
RUGBY
The Independent

Four South American nations team up for joint bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay have teamed up to launch a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.The counties are hoping to bring the game “home” for the centenary of the first ever World Cup, which was hosted and won by Uruguay.Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL, the body responsible for South America’s international tournaments, said it is the “dream of a continent” to make this happen.Chile and Argentina have also hosted the competition, in 1962 and 1978 respectively.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fifa 23: EA Sports reveal exciting career mode details in new trailerEilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesKoulibaly reveals he spoke to Tuchel and Zola before asking for John Terry’s shirt
FIFA
The Independent

England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
SPORTS
SkySports

The Rugby Championship

Australia 41-26 Argentina: The Wallabies overwhelm the Pumas at the start of the Rugby Championship. Australia beat Argentina 41-26 in the first round of the Rugby Championship at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Saturday. Australia rallied in the final quarter to secure their victory over the Pumas in Mendoza but the...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allan Alaalatoa
Person
Pablo Matera
Daily Mail

South Africa 26-10 New Zealand: Springboks inflict third straight defeat on All Blacks for the first time in 24 YEARS thanks to Kurt-Lee Arendse's first Test try in Rugby Championship

Kurt-Lee Arendse's maiden Test try condemned New Zealand to three straight defeats for the first time since 1998 as 14-man South Africa triumphed 26-10 in the Rugby Championship opener. Shannon Frizzell claimed a late try for the again-stunned All Blacks, but Willie le Roux hit back with a score of...
WORLD
ESPN

The areas All Blacks must fix to stop their slide and upset the Springboks

New Zealand will start Saturday night's Rugby Championship opener against the Springboks in a rare position: As underdogs. That is no surprise given the All Blacks' recent 2-1 series loss to Ireland on home soil, a defeat that has put the proverbial cat amongst the pigeons in New Zealand rugby circles.
RUGBY
The Associated Press

Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat

BUTHA-BUTHE, Lesotho (AP) — While millions across Europe sweat through a summer of record-breaking heat, they’re skiing in Africa. Don’t worry. This isn’t another sign of climate change but rather the fascinating anomaly of Lesotho, a tiny mountain kingdom completely surrounded by South Africa. Lesotho has an obscure geographical claim to fame: It’s the only country on Earth where every inch of its territory sits more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy