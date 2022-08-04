Frontier lost out on merging with Spirit as JetBlue came out the victor there. So, Frontier has a sale to try and make up for it! 🙂. Early in 2022, an interesting twist started happening. Spirit and Frontier, two budget airlines, decided to merge to create a national budget airline. Things were moving forward and then JetBlue jumped in with an offer. It went back and forth before JetBlue just made it official last week – for $3.8 billion. Now, Frontier wants to cash in on sales about this.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO