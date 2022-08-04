Read on baldthoughts.boardingarea.com
Marriott Points Devaluation, Southwest FA Broke Her Back on Landing, Override Hotel Thermostat
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Tuesday, August 9, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Best $50 Travel Accessory, How To Rent An Electric Car, 10 Most Dangerous Natural Wonders, Disney Guests Stuck On “It’s A Small World” For Over An Hour & More- Travel News!
Matador writes AirFly Pro Is the Best $50 I’ve Ever Spent On A Travel Accessory. Smarter Travel tells us the details on How To Rent An Electric Car. Fodor’s has an article about The 10 Most Dangerous Natural Wonders In The World. Time Out says New York City...
JetBlue Plans to Merge Spirit, Airbnb Fights Host Cancellations, World’s Best Infinity Pools
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Monday, August 8, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Earn 1,000 Bonus Points Per Night Summer 2022 With Radisson Rewards
You can earn 1,000 bonus points per eligible night at participating hotel and resort properties in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia which are part of the brand portfolio of Radisson Hotels through Friday, September 30, 2022 — up to a maximum limit of 5,000 bonus points per stay…
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
A Scenic Flight To The Great Blue Hole In Belize!
Over Spring Break this year, we headed to Belize. This was the first visit to the country for all of us. During the trip, we spent a few days on Ambergis Caye. While there, I was hoping to visit the Great Blue Hole, part of the Belize Barrier Reef (which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site).
Frontier’s Newest Sale Plays Up Losing Spirit to JetBlue – “Feelin’ Blue?”
Frontier lost out on merging with Spirit as JetBlue came out the victor there. So, Frontier has a sale to try and make up for it! 🙂. Early in 2022, an interesting twist started happening. Spirit and Frontier, two budget airlines, decided to merge to create a national budget airline. Things were moving forward and then JetBlue jumped in with an offer. It went back and forth before JetBlue just made it official last week – for $3.8 billion. Now, Frontier wants to cash in on sales about this.
Hertz Gold Plus Rewards Point Redemption Values To Be “Adjusted” on August 9, 2022
An e-mail message which I received from Hertz earlier today had “Brian, discover a truck load 🚛 of possibilities” as its title, which was touting the availability of box trucks which can be rented by the hour, by the day, or for a longer period of time for moving across town or across the country…
Up $18K again, money thoughts, and new baby incoming – August 2022 Freedom update
Out and Out has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Out and Out and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Editorial Disclosure: Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities.
In The Echo Chamber, United Flight Attendants Vent Their Frustration…
The first Flight Attendant Promoter Score (FPS) is out and the results are not pretty for United Airlines. But the echo chamber in which these frustrations are vented is really not helping the airline or flight attendants. At United Airlines, The Comically Bad “Flight Attendant Promoter Score” Will Not Be...
Travel Alert August 2022: Death Valley National Park Closed Until Further Notice
If you are planning to visit the legendary Death Valley National Park within the foreseeable future, you may need to change your plans, as all roads, trails, and three campgrounds are temporarily closed due to flooding from what has been called a 1,000 year rain event in what is usually the hottest, driest, and lowest national park in the United States.
Sunday Morning Photograph August 7 2022: Black Bear in Canada.
Among the seemingly infinite plethora of delights to the senses that await visitors to the Rocky Mountains in Canada — specifically, Banff National Park and Jasper National Park — is the sight of a bear foraging for food in his or her native habitat. Sunday Morning Photograph August...
