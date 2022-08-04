Enter to Win 4 Free Adult Passes & 2 Free Kids Passes for the Enchanted Mountain Challenge

Read on stepoutbuffalo.com
Hidden Valley Camping Area Joining Jellystone Park Franchise Network
Hidden Valley Camping Area in Jamestown, New York is joining the Jellystone Park Franchise Network as Chautauqua County Jellystone Park. The campground that has been a fixture in Chautauqua County camping for over half a century will become New York’s sixth Jellystone park, according to a press release. “Adding...
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
The Best Cookies Can Be Found Here In Buffalo, NY
Today (8/4) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. When you need a cookie to satisfy that urge, where do you go in Western New York?. Everyone has their favorite cookie. Whether you're the kind of person that loves them nice and warm right out of the oven, soft, chewy, or crunchy, we've got a place where you can get them here in the 716.
wnynewsnow.com
Comedy Fest Delivers More Than Laughs, It Keeps Friends Together
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival does more than just make people laugh, it is also keeping friends together over the years. For one group of women, they look forward to the festival each year, not just for the comedic performances, but to catch up with one another.
Come for the Cinnamon Rolls & Stay for the Handcrafted Breakfast & Lunch Options at Kaylena Marie’s Bakery
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If your perfect weekend involves treating yourself to brunch at your favorite local cafe, then you’re going to want to keep reading. Introducing Kaylena Marie’s Artisan Bakery + Cafe:...
From Buffalo to Burma, HANSA Presents Artist-in-Residence Matthew Digati
On July 20th, HANSA workspace introduced Matthew Digati as its new artist-in-residence as he showcased highlights of his work including Buffalo’s impressive architecture and his experiences from travels abroad. Matthew’s photography rose to prominence organically via his @BuffaloHomes Instagram account. Captivated by the special homes and unique architecture that...
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
Exploring the Abandoned Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County
- For an interesting and unique nature experience, explore the ruins of the Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County. The 0.8-mile white-blazed trail starts at the campground near the paper mill ruins and follows the right side of Freeman Run downstream. The trailhead is located at the Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County. The park provides a trail map and information about the abandoned paper mill.
Big Top going up for Garden Bros Circus in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Big Top for the Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus went up on Wednesday at Eastern Hills Mall, ahead of four days of shows. The show features Humans Gone Wild. "We have the largest operation circus tent in the world," Michelle Wiertalla said. "It's really the biggest...
Erie County Parks Department warns of Fall Fest vendors to be aware of vendor scams
LANCASTER, N.Y. — As people start to look forward to fall, the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is putting out a reminder for vendors planning on attending the 2022 Fall Fest. On Thursday the parks department is again reminding vendors to make sure they are registering...
First-ever WoofStock Music Festival coming to Lancaster in September
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A night of dogs, music and food is coming to Lancaster in September for the first-ever WoofStock Music Festival. WoofStock is bringing together local bands, performers and food trucks in a fundraising push for the off-leash dog park Como Lake Bark Park. It’s all happening at Como Lake Park’s Bowen Grove […]
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
Officials issue warning about spotted lanternflies: What you need to know
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Larry Wozniak has been a volunteer in the Entomology department at the Buffalo Museum of Science for three years. "That’s my background. I studied a lot of it when I was in college and afterward. I’ve been collecting insects for a long long time and they’re just fascinating creatures," Wozniak said.
Amid downsizing, Erie Community College holds tag sale of surplus South Campus items
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Due to declining enrollment, Erie Community College is in the process downsizing its South Campus. As 2 On Your Side has previously reported, this will result in a reduction of course offerings at the campus in Orchard Park as well as staff reductions. As well,...
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
Neighborhood Barre Buffalo
Neighborhood barre offers boutique fitness classes that are accessible to everyone and provides the “neighborhood” feel that Buffalo is known for. Our unique workout combines the elements of dance conditioning, pilates and weight training to create what is commonly referred to as a “dancer’s physique.” The technique primarily uses small isometric movements to carve and sculpt the muscles of the arms, legs, seat and abs. Each set of exercises is followed by a series of stretches to shape the muscles, making them long and lean.
