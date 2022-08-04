UPDATE: West Seattle low bridge reopens after ‘mechanical issues’; here’s what caused today’s trouble

Read on westseattleblog.com
WSDOT says expect heavy traffic this weekend with road work, Seafair, sunshine and sports
SEATTLE — Between continued work on the highways, Seafair's return, sunny weather, a Mariners homestand and legendary point guard Sue Bird's final regular-season home game, this weekend's traffic will likely be unpleasant for drivers. The Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) 'Revive I-5' project resumes Friday evening. Three right...
ENCAMPMENTS: City’s plans for Harbor Avenue; aftermath of West Marginal Place and 26th/Juneau sweeps
We’ve continued to ask the city about West Seattle encampment sites, and have new replies from the mayor’s office regarding three:. HARBOR AVENUE SW: As of late this afternoon, only three RVs were on Harbor, spread over several blocks east of Fairmount. That’s down from as many as 11 a few weeks ago. The mayor’s office tells WSB that the area “is scheduled for remediation later this month,” though they won’t give an exact date, saying the “calendar changes frequently.” The response continues:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts
6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 5th. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. WEEKEND ALERTS. One...
Chip seal work moves to SR 104 on Monday, 90 minute delays and miles-long backups
CHIMACUM – Get ready for another round of potential long backups heading east on or off the north Olympic Peninsula. A week after two-hour traffic backups on Hwy 101 at Discovery Bay, the state will start a similar chip sealing project on SR 104 on the route to the Hood Canal Bridge.
Seafair north entrance reopens after temporarily closing due to homicide investigation
SEATTLE — The north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival has reopened after temporarily closing due to a homicide investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning. Police responded to...
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Why Don Armeni’s so busy today
Thanks to LM for the photos. Don Armeni Boat Ramp is busy today – with a commensurate increase in boats on Elliott Bay – because of the opening of a three-and-a-half-day season for chinook salmon fishing. According to the state Fish and Wildlife Department, this season will be...
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Another heat alert
Though the mini-heat wave ahead doesn’t look anything like our recent almost-weeklong 90+-degree streak, a weather alert has been announced: The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory in effect noon Saturday through 9 pm Sunday. The current forecast would seem to suggest Monday will be hot too, but we’ll see how it goes.
HAPPENING NOW: Duwamish River Festival at brand-new park
Today’s event includes entertainment, games, educational booths, and food, as shown here. We’ll add more photos when we’re back at HQ. P.S. If you drive there and can’t find a close parking spot, there is a shuttle from 8438 Dallas. Knowing and respecting the Duwamish River’s...
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for Admiral house fire
2:13 AM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is headed to a possible house fire in the 2600 block of 39th SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come. 2:15 AM: First engine to arrive confirms “working fire.”. 2:19 AM: Firefighters say the fire seems to have reached the roof.
Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle temporarily closes for safety issues
SEATTLE - Amazon says it has decided to temporarily close one of its Amazon Go stores in downtown Seattle because of safety. On Friday, a spokesperson said they are closing the location at 4th Ave and Pike St "for the safety of our store employees, customers, and third-party vendors, and are hopeful conditions in the area will improve and we can reopen in the future."
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
Here’s what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Friday
(Photo by David Hutchinson) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s up for the hours ahead:. WADING POOLS OPEN: The pools that are scheduled for Friday operations in West Seattle are Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.
Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle to close due to 'safety concerns'
SEATTLE — Amazon is the latest business to close one of its stores over "safety concerns" in downtown Seattle. Amazon is temporarily closing its Amazon Go store at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street for "the safety of our store employees, customers, and third-party vendors." Six other Amazon Go stores...
Part of Alki Playground suddenly closed
Thanks to everyone who emailed after discovering fencing had gone up around the southwest part of the Alki playground on the north side of Alki Elementary. It’s a Seattle Parks site, so we inquired this morning and just got replies saying this sign would be posted this afternoon, explaining the play area was closed “after a recent play area safety check” and adding, “We are working with Seattle Public Schools to address the future of this site.” However, the replies we received did not elaborate on what safety issue was discovered, so we’re asking that on followup. Seattle Parks has closed several play structures in recent years because of various safety concerns; one of them, Lincoln Park’s south play area, is still closed after five years.
Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend
After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Van stolen from garage
My 2003 Ford E250 plate BLG3758 was stolen out of my condo garage 5001 California Ave SW on Monday Aug 1st. It is the same van that was involved in a car theft on New Year’s Eve a couple years ago. From the description of the video, the thieves...
Bulldozer crashes into building in Seattle’s Wallingford area
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a bulldozer crashed into a building in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Friday. The collision happened in the 3600 block of Stone Way North. One person was treated for minor injuries. The bulldozer caused insignificant structural damage to the building, Seattle firefighters...
SEAFAIR: Blue Angels’ Friday show, and what’s next
Thanks to David Hutchinson for photos of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in flight this afternoon. He photographed them from Ruby Chow Park at the north end of Boeing Field (across the Duwamish River from West Seattle). Without time to leave West Seattle, we checked out the view from Westcrest...
Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
WEST SEATTLE ART: Pigeon Point street mural to be repainted
Thanks to Kate for the tip, via a question about a big circle in the intersection of 21st and Genesee on Pigeon Point – too big to signal a future traffic mural, as she described it. SDOT tells us they’re planning to repaint the mural that community members painted in that intersection in 2015 (WSB coverage here), with “durable, long-lasting paint.” SDOT says they “got in contact with the original artist and have been working with her to design a refreshed version of the artwork that can be installed with more durable paint that will last for years to come.” Here’s that design:
