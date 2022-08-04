Serrano Magazine: Live on the Boulevard

Read on www.sacmag.com
Sacramento Magazine
Serrano Magazine: Free Concert Series 2022
Bring your family and friends out to Community Park for a perfect summer night of food, music, and dancing! 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This week’s concert will feature Locked-N-Loaded. For concert status information, call (916) 933-1335 or visit eldoradohillscsd.org/. El Dorado Hills Community Services District Annual Free Concert...
goldcountrymedia.com
A buzz for fuzz; Folsom Peach Festival returns Sunday
This Sunday, Folsom will be abuzz with an event that shines the spotlight on the sweet and tangy fruit with fuzz. That’s right, it’s time for the annual Peach Festival to return to the Historic District and it is sure to be fun for the whole family. “You...
goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: Where's the peaches at peach festival?
So, a week ago, I read in a local paper about a peach festival in my town the following week, July 30. A Peach Festival, WOW. All I could think about was everything peaches, homemade peach pie, peach cookies, pie pastries, peach jams, peach cake, deep-fried peach sticks, peach wine and a peach contest for the best homemade peach anything by someone in our community.
KCRA.com
Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
Stereogum
Stockton Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot Dead At 29
Rising Stockton rapper Young Slo-Be was identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday. He was 29. According to local news outlets, Young Slo-Be (real name Disean Victor) was found dead in an apartment on Trevino Avenue in Manteca, California. Promoter Thizzler On The Roof said in a statement:
Mountain Democrat
High flying fun in Sutter Creek
SUTTER CREEK — Explosive acrobatics, aerial stunts and breathtaking feats of strength will amaze visitors in Sutter Creek this summer. Visit Amador is excited to bring the Flynn Creek Circus to California’s Gold Country, under the big top at the Italian Picnic Grounds on Highway 49. The fun runs through Aug. 7 with several action-packed shows to choose from.
KCRA.com
'Completely loved': El Dorado Hills 13-year-old remembered by San Juan Soccer Club coaches, friends
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Communities in El Dorado Hills and within the San Juan Soccer Club in Rancho Cordova are mourning the loss of 13-year-old Sophia “T-Rex” Torres, a promising soccer player, friend and daughter. “She was everybody’s friend,” said Katie Blough, a head coach at San...
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
4kids.com
10 Fun Things To Do with Kids in Folsom
Brush up on some historic gold rush era and tons of exciting activities and attractions to explore with so many fun things to do with kids in Folsom!. Folsom is an excellent place for families with kids to experience historical charm mixed with a modern lifestyle and a myriad of recreational activities and attractions. With its warm weather most of the year, kids will have fun exploring the outdoors, whether it be nature parks, hiking trails, community playgrounds, or water parks. Discover more fun things to do with kids in Folsom, where fun and enjoyment are your ultimate goal!
Grab a pint at these local breweries for National Beer Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday is the 14th annual International Beer Day and Sacramento area breweries are ready to serve up some brews. According to the International Beer Day website, the celebration started in August 2008 and is held on the first Friday in August each year. It is celebrated in over 200 cities across […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival @ The Grounds August 11- 13
All things Quilting, Sewing, Needlework and Crafts related. Roseville, Calif.- For three days, August 11- 13th, the Roseville Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival will occur live in person at the NEW Roebbelen Center @ The Grounds in Roseville. This super new facility is located at 700 Event Center Dr in Roseville / (formerly known as the Placer County Fairgrounds).
Thunder Valley Casino Resort announces winner of million-dollar jackpot
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a lucky winner of a $1.5 million jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Friday. The casino announced Roberto Arcueno as the winner of the million-dollar jackpot worth $1,538,738.97. Arcueno hit the massive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine, which has a credit entry of one cent. […]
Celebrate Root Beer Float Day in Lodi | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
LODI, Calif. — National Root Beer Float Day is Saturday, Aug. 6, and if you are looking to get mug of America’s number one selling root beer, stop by the A&W in Lodi where the company first started. A&W wasn’t the first to make root beer, but according to Lodi franchise owner Peter Knight, the restaurant did perfect it.
Beloved El Dorado Hills soccer star Sophia Torres, 13, leaves inspiring legacy after death
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — A beloved El Dorado Hills soccer player is being remembered for the mark she left on people near and far. Sophia Torres died earlier this week after being hit by a driver while she was out on a run. However, her family and friends...
Road closure is no more for R Street's Al Fresco dining
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — R Street is once again open to traffic despite Al Fresco dining becoming a permanent addition to Sacramento. Sacramento's Al Fresco Dining Program was made permanent in July. The approach to outdoor dining originally came about after businesses were forced to find creative solutions to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
goldcountrymedia.com
Fun at Sun City Lincoln Hills Pool Party!
Lincoln Hills is the greatest place to live with great fun senior kids!. If you are looking for a fun place to live, let me know and I will share my fun experiences!. This past Sunday was one of the fun experiences at Sun City Lincoln Hills with senior kids getting together and socializing at the resort-like pool. What fun times!
KCRA.com
'He had so much potential': Fans of Stockton-area rap artist react to his shooting death
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man killed in a Manteca shooting Friday was an up-and-coming rap music artist from the Central Valley, according to Thizzler On The Roof, an Oakland-based media company that promoted his work. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man killed as 29-year-old Disean...
Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe & Bar shutting doors after struggle with pandemic, homeless challenges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After experiencing challenge after challenge, another downtown Sacramento business decided to close their doors. The Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe and Bar owner said she's actually losing money every day she stays open. Residents who live and visit the area said it's devastating to see it close down.
KCRA.com
Trucks dump rocks into American River to help with salmon spawning
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Work has begun this week to provide and protect critical habitat for salmon in Northern California. Trucks were seen dumping rocks in the American River by Sailor Bar, which is downstream from Nimbus Dam near Folsom. The process involves first dumping the rocks, which are deposited into the river.
goldcountrymedia.com
In pictures: Folsom does National Night Out Right!
National Night Out brought residents of Folsom out in large Tuesday night to visit with local law enforcement and city leaders at numerous neighborhood gatherings that included plenty of great eats, drinks, games and socializing amongst community members. Scroll left in the gallery to see the many photos. Telegraph photos...
