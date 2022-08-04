Serrano Magazine: Live on the Boulevard

Brush up on some historic gold rush era and tons of exciting activities and attractions to explore with so many fun things to do with kids in Folsom!. Folsom is an excellent place for families with kids to experience historical charm mixed with a modern lifestyle and a myriad of recreational activities and attractions. With its warm weather most of the year, kids will have fun exploring the outdoors, whether it be nature parks, hiking trails, community playgrounds, or water parks. Discover more fun things to do with kids in Folsom, where fun and enjoyment are your ultimate goal!

