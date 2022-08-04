Read on westseattleblog.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westseattleblog.com
Here’s what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Friday
(Photo by David Hutchinson) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s up for the hours ahead:. WADING POOLS OPEN: The pools that are scheduled for Friday operations in West Seattle are Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.
westseattleblog.com
SEAFAIR: Blue Angels’ Friday show, and what’s next
Thanks to David Hutchinson for photos of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in flight this afternoon. He photographed them from Ruby Chow Park at the north end of Boeing Field (across the Duwamish River from West Seattle). Without time to leave West Seattle, we checked out the view from Westcrest...
westseattleblog.com
BLUE ANGELS: West Seattle photographers’ Saturday airshow views
One more day for the Blue Angels’ return to Seafair. Tonight we have a few photos from today’s airshow courtesy of West Seattle photographers – above and below, by Monica Zaborac:. That’s the Blue Angels’ support plane “Fat Albert,” which David Hutchinson also photographed:...
westseattleblog.com
WEEKEND SCENE: Duwamish River Festival at brand-new park
1:17 PM: Until 5 pm, you can visit newly dedicated Duwamish River People’s Park and enjoy the Duwamish River Festival. The park is at 8700 Dallas Ave. S. in South Park [map] – we reported on the site when construction began two years ago. Today’s event includes entertainment,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
HAPPENING NOW: Duwamish River Festival at brand-new park
Today’s event includes entertainment, games, educational booths, and food, as shown here. We’ll add more photos when we’re back at HQ. P.S. If you drive there and can’t find a close parking spot, there is a shuttle from 8438 Dallas. Knowing and respecting the Duwamish River’s...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Seattle’s chief librarian at High Point Library
4:05 PM: That’s Seattle’s chief librarian Tom Fay, and he’s at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) for a conversation with whoever shows up. It’s the first in a series of “Community Conversations” around the city with the Seattle Public Library‘s new chief. You have until 5 pm to stop in and speak up. You can also answer an online survey to share your thoughts about SPL’s future.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE ART: New mural in Admiral
Jan August 5, 2022 (2:18 pm) Michelle C August 5, 2022 (2:41 pm) T dog August 5, 2022 (2:50 pm) This is sick. Really like the use of shapes and colors. Blbl August 5, 2022 (2:57 pm) I love it!. Gill & Alex August 5, 2022 (2:59 pm) Double WOW!
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts
6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 5th. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. WEEKEND ALERTS. One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
FYI: No Alki Point Lighthouse tours Sunday
(2015 photo by Long Bach Nguyen) Heads up in case you were thinking of touring the historic Alki Point Lighthouse this Sunday – it won’t be open because the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers who make the tours possible will be involved with supporting safety and outreach during Seafair,” explains Debra Alderman from the Auxiliary. The free tours are scheduled to continue for the remaining summer Sundays after that, though, through Labor Day weekend – find tour info here.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Another heat alert
Though the mini-heat wave ahead doesn’t look anything like our recent almost-weeklong 90+-degree streak, a weather alert has been announced: The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory in effect noon Saturday through 9 pm Sunday. The current forecast would seem to suggest Monday will be hot too, but we’ll see how it goes.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: West Seattle low bridge reopens after ‘mechanical issues’; here’s what caused today’s trouble
10:42 AM: SDOT has just acknowledged the “mechanical issues” that have kept the West Seattle low bridge closed to surface traffic for more than half an hour. Above is the latest webcam image. Updates to come. 10:56 AM: Metro has officially rerouted buses, according to alerts just sent....
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for Admiral house fire
2:13 AM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is headed to a possible house fire in the 2600 block of 39th SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come. 2:15 AM: First engine to arrive confirms “working fire.”. 2:19 AM: Firefighters say the fire seems to have reached the roof.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
PARTY! Spend part of your Labor Day weekend in C & P Coffee’s garden for a good cause
C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) is throwing a garden party Labor Day weekend and you’re invited! The occasion: To raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank (which helps people stay housed as well as fed) – C & P co-proprietor Cameron Moores says they’re hoping to make it an annual fundraiser, but the pandemic got in the way the past two years. The “We (Heart) West Seattle” party is exactly one month from today – 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday, September 4th – but tickets are available now. $45 gets you a sandwich from food truck Now Make Me A Sandwich plus a drink. Live music too! You can go here to get your ticket(s).
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Van stolen from garage
My 2003 Ford E250 plate BLG3758 was stolen out of my condo garage 5001 California Ave SW on Monday Aug 1st. It is the same van that was involved in a car theft on New Year’s Eve a couple years ago. From the description of the video, the thieves...
westseattleblog.com
SURVEY: Questions for you as planning continues for West Duwamish Wet Weather Storage Facility million-gallon overflow tank
The return of rain today is a reminder that summer won’t last forever. Heavy rains in other seasons sometimes bring sewer overflows into local waterways. As we’ve been reporting, another big storage tank is planned for West Seattle to reduce overflows into the Duwamish River. A 1,250,000-gallon underground storage tank is at the heart of what’s now being called the West Duwamish Wet Weather Storage Facility. As shown on the map above, it will be west of the 1st Avenue South Bridge (on land currently owned by the port), with other components of the project nearby. The planning process has now arrived at the next phase of public comments, with an online open house and survey now available. The King County Wastewater Treatment District‘s announcement explains, “This project will not only protect the future health of the Duwamish River, but can also benefit the neighborhood through creative design elements – and you can help us decide what elements to include on site. Additionally, our team will seek opportunities to support community-driven initiatives in the nearby neighborhoods. Help us design a facility and support local projects that are true to your values.” Info about the project is in the online open house; the survey is here. If the planning process proceeds as currently scheduled, construction would start in 2025.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more thefts – gray F-150 pickup (update: found), ‘big’ package – plus, prowler
Three more reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:. My husband’s 2009 F150 was stolen sometime today. It is a darker-gray crew cab truck with a Thule paddle board kayak rack on the bed. The license plate number is B21626L. It was stolen from the 8600 block of 36th Ave SW. Please keep an eye out for it. A police report has been filed.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man shot in North Admiral after confronting car-prowl suspects, police say
A neighbor sent that photo of a vehicle being towed after an early morning shooting in North Admiral. Here’s what police report happened:. Just after 2:00 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man had been shot near 42nd Avenue SW and SW Hill Street. Police arrived and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back. Officers began first aid and then transferred care to Seattle Fire Department medics, who transported the man to Harborview Medical Center.
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: Pencil Me In For Kids school-supply drive success – and it’s not over yet
Four weeks ago, we noted the Pencil Me In For Kids school-supply drive was collecting donations. The item collection is over, but there’s still a way you can help. Here’s an update from Pencil Me In For Kids volunteers:. Fourth-grade teacher Angela de Ita knows that her students...
Comments / 0