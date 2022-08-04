ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer. CSU’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research team now forecasts 18 named storms […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manteo, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Manteo, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Grayling Arnell Daniels, August 1

Our Lord and Savior called his beloved child Grayling Arnell Daniels, caring brother, uncle, cousin, and friend home. He left this world suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Williamston, NC. Grayling was a native of Manteo, NC. He was born March 6, 1962, to the late...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
outerbanksvoice.com

Helen Clements, August 4

Helen Clements, 101, went to her heavenly home on August 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. Helen was born on July 26, 1921, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late William and Christine Hall. She was preceeded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Irvin Clements, her parents, brother Paul W. Hall, sister Virginia Shultheis, daughter-in-law Brenda A. Clements, and sons-in-law Buddy Ewell and Lynn Rhodes. She is survived by her four children: Barbara, Dicky, Billy (Brenda O.), and Betty; 11 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
MANTEO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Academy
chathamjournal.com

2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open

Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
POLITICS
outerbanksvoice.com

Marian Hope Dough of Manteo, August 4

Marian Hope Dough, 86, of Manteo, NC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Hope leaves behind her devoted husband of 51 years, Walter Allen Dough; sister and best friend, Kathy Spencer (Sissy); a loving granddaughter, Tabitha Collins (Darius); grandson, Mikey Sawyer; great-grandson, Dawson Rowland; great-granddaughter, Mallory Sawyer; daughter, Johnna Bonet; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
MANTEO, NC
WLOS.com

Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Latest beach nourishment updates for Buxton, Nags Head and Duck

Buxton: Project should be completed by the end of August. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the company has made significant progress since the dredge Ellis Island joined the dredge Liberty Island in Buxton on Tuesday, August 2. These two dredges used two separate landing points, and...
BUXTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

McDonald’s looking to hire over 14,000 people in North Carolina, Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A McDonald’s hiring day event is happening on August 9. Local franchises of McDonald’s are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall. These locations include Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham, and Wilmington in North Carolina and Roanoke, Va. With this need to hire people, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
mynews13.com

N.C. State researchers help tap the potential of hog waste lagoons

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the help of researchers at N.C. State, North Carolina's swine industry, one of its most profitable agriculture sectors, could soon be making money off its waste as well. According to N.C. State, there's over $900 million of phosphorus sitting in swine lagoons across the state....
AGRICULTURE
WRAL

North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima

North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The atomic bomb, carried by the Enola Gay, was dropped over Hiroshima, Japan, effectively ending World War II. One of the men on board that plane was a North Carolina native. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
POLITICS
kiss951.com

This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated

We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
TRAVEL
WHSV

Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy