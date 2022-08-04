Read on www.outerbanksvoice.com
North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, Navy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard on Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was […]
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer. CSU’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research team now forecasts 18 named storms […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Grayling Arnell Daniels, August 1
Our Lord and Savior called his beloved child Grayling Arnell Daniels, caring brother, uncle, cousin, and friend home. He left this world suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Williamston, NC. Grayling was a native of Manteo, NC. He was born March 6, 1962, to the late...
Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
outerbanksvoice.com
Helen Clements, August 4
Helen Clements, 101, went to her heavenly home on August 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. Helen was born on July 26, 1921, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late William and Christine Hall. She was preceeded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Irvin Clements, her parents, brother Paul W. Hall, sister Virginia Shultheis, daughter-in-law Brenda A. Clements, and sons-in-law Buddy Ewell and Lynn Rhodes. She is survived by her four children: Barbara, Dicky, Billy (Brenda O.), and Betty; 11 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
chathamjournal.com
2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open
Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
outerbanksvoice.com
Marian Hope Dough of Manteo, August 4
Marian Hope Dough, 86, of Manteo, NC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Hope leaves behind her devoted husband of 51 years, Walter Allen Dough; sister and best friend, Kathy Spencer (Sissy); a loving granddaughter, Tabitha Collins (Darius); grandson, Mikey Sawyer; great-grandson, Dawson Rowland; great-granddaughter, Mallory Sawyer; daughter, Johnna Bonet; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
WLOS.com
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
outerbanksvoice.com
Latest beach nourishment updates for Buxton, Nags Head and Duck
Buxton: Project should be completed by the end of August. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the company has made significant progress since the dredge Ellis Island joined the dredge Liberty Island in Buxton on Tuesday, August 2. These two dredges used two separate landing points, and...
WYFF4.com
Navy seaman from North Carolina lost overboard, U.S. Navy confirms
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A native North Carolina seaman was lost overboard in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. David "Dee" Spearman was assigned to USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) and was lost overboard on Monday while operating in the Baltic Sea. Spearman reported to Arleigh Burke in...
McDonald’s looking to hire over 14,000 people in North Carolina, Virginia
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A McDonald’s hiring day event is happening on August 9. Local franchises of McDonald’s are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall. These locations include Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham, and Wilmington in North Carolina and Roanoke, Va. With this need to hire people, […]
mynews13.com
N.C. State researchers help tap the potential of hog waste lagoons
RALEIGH, N.C. — With the help of researchers at N.C. State, North Carolina's swine industry, one of its most profitable agriculture sectors, could soon be making money off its waste as well. According to N.C. State, there's over $900 million of phosphorus sitting in swine lagoons across the state....
wunc.org
In North Carolina and nationwide, the Army is struggling to recruit new soldiers
The military faces a recruiting crunch so bad that some are calling it the worst since the draft ended nearly half a century ago. The Pentagon could be tens of thousands of troops short by next year. Even in North Carolina, perennially among the top five states for recruiting, local...
WRAL
North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima
North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The atomic bomb, carried by the Enola Gay, was dropped over Hiroshima, Japan, effectively ending World War II. One of the men on board that plane was a North Carolina native. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at North Carolina concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, North Carolina Department of Corrections and North Carolina Department of Revenue […]
kiss951.com
This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated
We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
