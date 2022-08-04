Helen Clements, 101, went to her heavenly home on August 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. Helen was born on July 26, 1921, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late William and Christine Hall. She was preceeded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Irvin Clements, her parents, brother Paul W. Hall, sister Virginia Shultheis, daughter-in-law Brenda A. Clements, and sons-in-law Buddy Ewell and Lynn Rhodes. She is survived by her four children: Barbara, Dicky, Billy (Brenda O.), and Betty; 11 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

MANTEO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO