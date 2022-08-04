Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina

Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline. Today, GasBuddy reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina was down 12.3 cents per gallon over the week averaging $3.56 a gallon. The national average also dropped by 15.8 cents to $4.01 a gallon. This marks the eighth straight week that prices have declined. Gas prices in the Palmetto State are 61.7 cents per gallon lower than they were at the beginning of July but are 68.5 cents per gallon more expensive than they were this time last year.

