Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point business opens 75,000 sq. ft facility
ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk-Point based building manufacturer, Thermo Bond, opened a new 75,000 square foot facility today. Thermo Bond Buildings was founded 30 years ago and has grown exponentially since then; so much so, the company worked out of 6 buildings scattered over 3 city blocks... now every employee will be able to work under one, consolidated roof.
kynt1450.com
Fitness Operations To End At The Summit Activities Center
The City of Yankton has announced plans to end fitness operations at the Summit Activities Center due to a declining membership and revenue. The change would be effective at the end of the year. Summit members who have fitness plans that extend into 2023 would receive a refund. The city says the announcement will not impact the pool, any aquatics, open swims, leagues and summer recreation programs.
KELOLAND TV
Dry spell brings uptick in lawn watering complaints
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s forecast of rain can’t come soon enough for homeowners in KELOLAND trying to revive their brown lawns. The City of Sioux Falls has seen an uptick in people watering for multiple days in a row, in violation of the city’s lawn watering restrictions.
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
hubcityradio.com
Northwestern Energy anticipate more power demands for electric vehicles
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Electric utilities are anticipating increasing power demands as more electric vehicles hit the road. Tom Glanzer with Northwestern Energy says it will be closing in on us. Glanzer says they will be installing more electric vehicle charging points. Glanzer says they are planning more charging ports in homes...
dakotanewsnow.com
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Heather Taylor owns Taylor’s Pantry, a convenience and liquor store with gas pumps at the busy intersection of 41st and Minnesota. She spends money to advertise job openings. Twenty-two people recently applied for one. Twelve set up appointments to meet the owner....
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation announce closing dates for outdoor pools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces staggered closing dates for its outdoor aquatic facilities as the 2022 summer season wraps up. Friday, Aug. 12Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center and McKennan Wading Pool. Sun. Aug. 14Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool. Sun....
kingsburyjournal.com
Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering
On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th
A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
pipestonestar.com
Central School properties to be sold by auction
The two properties on which Central School once sat and two other tax-forfeited properties — one in Hatfield and one in Woodstock — will be for sale at a public auction that is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Room at the Pipestone County Courthouse.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls family recalls Mall of America shooting
Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe. Updated: 4 hours ago. In the far southeastern corner of South Dakota, you will...
KELOLAND TV
Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South Dakota
A popular grocery store chain just celebrated the grand opening of a new store location in South Dakota. Natural Grocers, a grocery store chain dedicated to providing healthy, affordable food options, just opened a brand new location on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
kelo.com
A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
KELOLAND TV
Heavy rain likely this weekend across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ingredients for locally heavy rain will be around KELOLAND this weekend. After a long stretch of hot and mainly dry weather for many of us in July, this first weekend in August represents a good opportunity for a wider swath of rain in KELOLAND. Just how much rain falls depends on several factors.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lutheran Social Services campus renamed after lead donors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lutheran Social Services Campus (LSS) on Eastbank in downtown Sioux Falls has recently been renamed. The LSS campus is taking on a new name: Fishback Campus for Opportunity, in honor of Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback who served as lead donors for the Campaign for Hope in 2016, according to a press release. The Campaign for Hope allowed for the purchase and remodel of 300 East 6th Street in support of the creation and development of a facility offering multiple LSS services.
KELOLAND TV
Oglala Sioux ban missionary, require ministries to register
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requiring churches and missionaries to register with the tribe before entering the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. An evangelist was also banned from entering the reservation for distributing a pamphlet that disparaged traditional Lakota spirituality. The tribal...
KELOLAND TV
TJ Maxx is coming to Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings’s shoppers will soon have another option for buying accessories and clothes. From restaurants and hotels to stores over the years Brookings has welcomed a lot of new businesses to town. TJ Maxx is the latest store to make the move. “This was actually...
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
