ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Sailor survives 16 hours in Atlantic Ocean under capsized sailboat

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TJst_0h4teK3200
Sailor survives 16 hours in Atlantic Ocean under capsized sailboat File photo. Even after rescuers found the man, the sea was too rough for an attempted rescue until the next morning. (vuk8691/Getty Images)

Spanish rescuers saved a Frenchman who had stayed alive for 16 hours in the Atlantic Ocean after his sailboat capsized.

The 62-year-old man, who was not identified, had set sail from Lisbon before sending out a distress signal late Monday night, BBC reported.

Three helicopters searched for the boater, and after he was spotted, a rescue team of five divers was sent to help, CNN reported. The man was not visible and communicated with rescuers by knocking on the inside of the boat.

A dramatic video shared by the Spanish Coast Guard on Twitter appears to show a rescuer on top of the boat, communicating with the man by hitting the boat. The accompanying text, translated into English, reads “Each life saved is our greatest reward.”

Coast guard officials described the man’s survival as “verging on the impossible,” because the sea was too rough for the rescuers to pull him out that night, forcing him to spend the night under the boat, BBC reported.

In the morning, two divers swam under the boat to help the man, who was described as wearing a neoprene survival suit and in water up to his knees, BBC reported.

Rescuers said the man then jumped into the water and swam under the boat with the help of the divers, BBC reported.

After the man was airlifted out, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but was later released, CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sailor survives for 16 hours in capsized boat off Spain

A 62-year-old Frenchman survived for 16 hours in an air bubble inside his capsized sailing boat in the Atlantic Ocean before being rescued by Spanish coastguard divers in what they described as an operation “verging on the impossible”. The 12-metre (40ft) Jeanne Solo Sailor sent out a distress...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Sailboat#Capsized#The Atlantic#Accident#Spanish#Frenchman#Cnn#The Spanish Coast Guard#Nnw De Islas Sisargas#Salvamentogob#2022 Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy

A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.The man who died is thought...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Boat that crashed off Sardinia, killing millionaire British Covid-mask distributor, 'may have been racing yacht belonging to Silvio Berlusconi': Police now investigating both captains

Two yacht captains are under investigation after a British millionaire was killed when his boat ploughed into rocks off the coast of Sardinia, MailOnline can reveal. Dean Kronsbein, 61, was thrown into the water after his 70ft Magnum yacht Amore smashed into a reef as the ship's skipper took evasive action to avoid another vessel.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mystery of body found in North Sea nicknamed ‘The Gentleman’ may have been solved 28 years on

The mystery of a man dubbed “The Gentleman”, pulled from the North Sea 28 years ago, could finally be solved.On 11 July 1994, a 6ft 5ins body was found by a border guard boat west of the small German archipelago of Heligoland.The body showed signs of injuries on the head and upper body and had been weighed down with cast iron cobbler’s feet, suggesting intentional harm.The man earned the nickname “The Gentleman” because of the “middle class” clothing he was found still dressed in – a striped pure wool tie produced by Marks & Spencer for the English- and French-language...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Cyprus Opens Its First Underwater Archaeological Park at a 2,000-year-old Ancient Port

Click here to read the full article. Cyprus’ first underwater archaeological park opened to the public last week. Located near the ancient city of Amathus, the park showcases one of the eastern Mediterranean’s best preserved ancient harbors. Though the origins of Amathus remain unclear, it is believed to have been settled by the Eteocyprians around 1100 BCE. At different times, the settlement was passed among the Greeks, the Phoenicians, the Persians, the Ptolemies, and the Romans. During the Roman era, the ancient city became the capital of one of the four regions of Cyprus. Amathus became a seat of the Christian...
WORLD
Robb Report

This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain

Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience.   Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Girl, 11, drowns after ‘getting into difficulty’ at water park near Windsor

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water park in Windsor, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.Emergency services were called at around 3:55pm on Saturday (6 August) to reports of the girl getting into difficulty at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.She was found around 5:10pm and rushed to Wrexham Park Hospital, where she later died.The child had been with a group of friends celebrating another girl’s birthday at the park when she disappeared.Her death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su greet fans and family as they touch down in UKSmoke billows after huge fire breaks out in factory near Birmingham city centreUS Inflation Reduction Act: What is it, where did it come from and what does it mean?
ACCIDENTS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
79K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy