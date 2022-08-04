ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Northeast braces for record-breaking heat wave

By Kyla Guilfoil, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVIJr_0h4tdxzo00
ABC News

NEW YORK — Intense heat has returned to the Northeast, with 70 million Americans facing heat advisories on Thursday that will likely extend into the weekend.

Boston is projected to reach 99 degrees on Thursday, breaking a 96-degree high from 1928, according to the National Weather Service. The mayor of Boston declared a heat emergency on Wednesday through Sunday, opening 16 cooling centers across the city.

"I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.

Hartford, Connecticut, is forecast to hit 101 degrees on Thursday, breaking a 1944 record of 96 degrees, the NWS said.

Newark, New Jersey, could tie a 1993 record of 100 degrees. The city of Newark issued a Code Red on Wednesday, urging residents to take precautions against the dangerous heat.

New York City is forecast to break a 2006 record, reaching 94 degrees on Thursday, according to the NWS.

Con Edison, the city's energy supplier, issued an advisory on Wednesday, asking residents to conserve energy due to the anticipated heat and humidity creating increased demand for electricity.

Philadelphia is expected to tie a 1995 heat record by reaching 95 degrees, according to the NWS.

Two heat deaths have been reported in the Northeast over the last two weeks, one in New York City and one in Philadelphia, officials said. Authorities have warned residents of the danger for more fatalities.

The heat will peak on Thursday, will highs forecast to decrease slightly on Friday before rising again on Sunday. The NWS predicts thunderstorms across the Northeast over the weekend, as heat and humidity come to a head.

The dangerous heat has persisted throughout the summer, with records broken across the Northeast just two weeks ago being threatened once again.

Last week, a heat wave settled over the Northwest, where over a dozen deaths have now been linked to the extreme temperatures.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Summer heat wave isn’t letting up in the Northeast, New England

Heat Advisories remain in effect across the Northeast and New England as oppressive heat and humidity refuse to release their grip on the region. Millions of Americans from the Jersey Shore to Bangor, Maine, are at risk of heat-related illnesses as temperatures climb into the 90s. Temperatures on Sunday will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Week Starts With Muggy Conditions Before Cold Front Arrives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heat and humidity continue to build for the start of the week. Another warm Sunday night will set the stage for an even hotter Monday as temperatures will climb into the mid-90s. With high humidity and mostly sunshine, heat index values can climb as high as 105 degrees. This pattern will continue Tuesday as well. The Heat Advisory for much of the region has been extended through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Keep cool and stay hydrated over the next couple of days. The good news is there is finally relief in sight. Two cold fronts will move through the area. The first is on Tuesday night, followed by another late Wednesday. Both fronts will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday will not be as hot, but still very muggy. The drier air will arrive behind Wednesday’s front, allowing temperatures and humidity to drop to much more comfortable levels through Thursday and Friday. This should set us up for a very comfortable, and largely beautiful weekend next weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, PA
City
Newark, NJ
City
Hartford, CT
State
New York State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
City
Hartford, NY
City
Newark, NY
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
WCVB

City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, It is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”
BOSTON, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts South central Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts East central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Malden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Lynn, Somerville, Malden, Medford, Revere, Peabody, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Beverly, Woburn, Chelsea, Melrose, Saugus, Danvers, Wakefield, Reading and Burlington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. The warning is for West central Worcester County, East central Hampshire County, and Southeastern Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was initially issued until 3:45 p.m. but the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Boston

What to know about the heat and storms in Friday’s forecast

“It may be Tuesday, or later, before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way.”. Massachusetts is in for more heat on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting it will feel between 95 and 100 degrees as the heat and humidity that has been blanketing the region continues.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
DANVERS, MA
universalhub.com

Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay

You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Americans#Thursd
PhillyBite

How Long is The Flight From Philadelphia to Cancun Mexico?

- If you're wondering how long it takes to fly from Philadelphia, PA to Cancun, Mexico, you've come to the right place. Many airlines fly from Philadelphia to Cancun, and the flight time is approximately 3 to 4 hours. Flight Time From Philadelphia to Cancun Mexico. Several airlines operate non-stop...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
PhillyBite

Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia

- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ijustwanttoeat.com

Del Frisco’s Grille in Philadelphia

We were looking for a restaurant in Philly’s city center that would be opened after 10pm on a Saturday evening, after an opening at MK Apothecary where Jodi had several paintings. In New York, this task would be easy, with so many choices that your selection would be based on your food craving. Not in Philly. Many restaurants were either already closed or would close at 10pm. I was not really into room service, so we decided to eat at Del Frisco’s Grille that was right next to our hotel. I am not going to lie: there could be worst choices and at first, I was eying their steak section. But, as it was pretty late, I decided to go lighter (dessert included as I admit that I have my own perception of what a light meal is). I chose two appetizers: the jumbo shrimp cocktail with a chipotle cocktail sauce (the chipotle part was very subtle) and a lemon dill aioli (not really a classic aioli), and then the jumbo lump crab cake with a Cajun lobster sauce. I was quite happy with my choice: the jumbo part of both the shrimp and the crab cake was respected, especially in the latter where often, you only have very small pieces of crab that you can barely taste. There, there were nice large pieces of crab meat that were mixed with some sort of mayo and some celery, but not to the point where it overpowered the crab.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
79K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy