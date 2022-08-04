Ten Hochman: The time new Cardinals LHP Jose Quintana ‘ordered’ pizza from bullpen

Read on stlpinchhits.com
Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader
The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap. Whether...
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom not in Cubs' lineup Saturday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom is being replaced at first base by Frank Schwindel versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 410 plate appearances this season, Wisdom has a .222 batting average with a .770 OPS, 20 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
Willson Contreras heads back home with Cubs to face Marlins
On July 26, Willson Contreras grew emotional when faced with the possibility of his last home game with the Chicago
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
Yardbarker
Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More
In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
FOX Sports
Cubs DFA 4-time Gold-Glove winner Andrelton Simmons
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment before their game with the Miami Marlins. Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and appeared to be...
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Miami Marlins will begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs as the two NL teams meet at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. It’s time to keep our MLB odds series going with a Marlins-Cubs prediction and pick and determine the best choice for this showdown. The Marlins...
Yardbarker
Everyone With The Cubs Thought Willson Contreras Was Gone
To many people’s surprises, the Chicago Cubs did not trade Willson Contreras at the trade deadline this year. Many teams were said to be in on the Contreras sweepstakes, but it appears that each of the suitors found the Cubs asking price to be too high. Even those closely...
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright reveals approach to facing Yankees' Aaron Judge and impersonates Albert Pujols
St. Louis Cardinals' RHP Adam Wainwright revealed how he is going to pitch to New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge. Wainwright also gave a funny impression of Albert Pujols.
