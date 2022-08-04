ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Southern Tier Swelters Under Triple-Digit Heat Indexes

By Kathy Whyte
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 The Hawk

Another Heat Advisory for Parts of Twin Tiers

The oppressive humidity will continue another day in the Twin Tiers. Broome, Tioga, Tompkins and Bradford counties are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. August 8. Susquehanna, Chenango, Cortland and Delaware Counties are not included in the advisory area. Overnight temperatures in the Greater Binghamton area failed to drop...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier

With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
City
Tioga, NY
City
Allegany, NY
City
Cayuga, NY
City
Ontario, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
State
Wyoming State
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Chemung, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
City
Livingston, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Fast Information in Southern Tier Now Available by Text

Residents can now text to get information from the Susquehanna River Region 211 information service. The United Way of Broome County and Susquehanna River 211 have announced the new service allowing residents to text their zip code to TXT211 that’s 898211 to be immediately connected to an information and referral specialist.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State

We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
98.1 The Hawk

These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets

Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Two-Alarm Fire on Sapbush Road, Chenango Forks

Firefighters from both Broome and Chenango County have been called to a house fire on Sapbush Road in the Town of Barker that was reported at around 3:20 a.m. August 8. Firefighters responding to 101 Sapbush Road between Cloverdale and English Hill Roads in Chenango Forks reported the house was fully involved in flames.
CHENANGO FORKS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Tier#Heat Index#Central New York#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
NWS
98.1 The Hawk

Remodeling Showroom Opens in Owego

A piece of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding to Tioga County has helped an Owego business to open and provide a way for other properties to be refreshed and renewed. Home Central held the grand opening of a new kitchen and bath show room and design center...
OWEGO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why

Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
VESTAL, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy