Southern Tier Swelters Under Triple-Digit Heat Indexes

Another Heat Advisory for Parts of Twin Tiers
The oppressive humidity will continue another day in the Twin Tiers. Broome, Tioga, Tompkins and Bradford counties are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. August 8. Susquehanna, Chenango, Cortland and Delaware Counties are not included in the advisory area. Overnight temperatures in the Greater Binghamton area failed to drop...
GALLERY: The 10 Landmarks That Help Define Chenango County
We have so many local landmarks throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I highlighted a few right here in Broome County. They are an important part of our history and help to define our community. And some may be landmarks you are not even aware of or don't know the history of the landmark.
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier
With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
Fast Information in Southern Tier Now Available by Text
Residents can now text to get information from the Susquehanna River Region 211 information service. The United Way of Broome County and Susquehanna River 211 have announced the new service allowing residents to text their zip code to TXT211 that’s 898211 to be immediately connected to an information and referral specialist.
The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State
We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
Don’t Get Caught In This Potentially Hazardous Path In A Towanda, Pennsylvania River
I live in Chenango Bridge and I travel I-88 all the time. When I go between Exit 2 (Chenango Bridge) and Exit 3 (Port Crane), I'm amazed at how many boats I see in the Susquehanna River. It's a calm and open stretch of water with very few accidents over...
85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton
I'm always on the lookout for a new place to visit, no matter if it's while I'm on vacation, maybe a day trip, or just something local that's fun to visit. We have lots of options of great places to visit from museums to carousels and beyond. One thing I...
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Two-Alarm Fire on Sapbush Road, Chenango Forks
Firefighters from both Broome and Chenango County have been called to a house fire on Sapbush Road in the Town of Barker that was reported at around 3:20 a.m. August 8. Firefighters responding to 101 Sapbush Road between Cloverdale and English Hill Roads in Chenango Forks reported the house was fully involved in flames.
“Gas Buddy Guy” Predicts Binghamton’s Labor Day Pump Price
One of the nation's best-known experts on gasoline and oil price trends has some potential good news for motorists in the Binghamton area. Patrick De Haan - the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy - told WNBF News that the average price at the pump in the region may continue to decrease over the next few weeks.
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
Over 20 New York Counties Under Drought Conditions
It looks like the start of August will be the same as much of July for New York State, hot and dry. According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, 21 counties in New York are under a drought watch heading into the month of August. The "Watch" is the first...
Affordable Renovated Home in Binghamton Ready for New Owner
The Broome County Land Bank and First Ward Action Council have the keys ready for a new homeowner to move into the first renovated home of the year located in the City of Binghamton. The groups have announced the completion of work at the single-family home at 33 Linden Street...
GALLERY: Road Trip! Touch All The Bases in Awesome Otsego County!
Otsego County is one of the great tourist destinations in Upstate New York. While certainty the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is the main visitor magnet, there are plenty of other places to visit and enjoy in the county. On this road trip list you will...
Remodeling Showroom Opens in Owego
A piece of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding to Tioga County has helped an Owego business to open and provide a way for other properties to be refreshed and renewed. Home Central held the grand opening of a new kitchen and bath show room and design center...
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
Western Broome Residents Puzzled by Series of “Explosions”
Some people in western Broome County were concerned when they heard what sounded like loud explosions. Residents of Ross Corners told WNBF News there were three or four "blasts" over a period of about an hour late Wednesday morning. A man who lives on Arlington Avenue was mystified by all...
46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year
My family is one of the hundreds in the Twin Tiers who live in Pennsylvania but work just across the border in New York and it looks like the number of people doing the exact same thing might be growing. According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the state has seen...
