Johnathan Stowe will lead his first congregation

For some the transition from middle school to high school can be a challenge. With a new school, teachers, and classmates, on top of a new schedule and responsibilities, it’s easy to see why. To help ease that transition, last week Crosby Scholars’ AAMPED (African-American Males Pursuing Educational Dreams) program partnered with the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Alpha Pi Lambda Chapter) to host a week-long leadership camp for young men who will be headed to high school this fall.

