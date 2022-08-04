Johnathan Stowe will lead his first congregation

Read on wschronicle.com
Related
WRAL
Fayetteville Woodpeckers host first Back-to-School Bash
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. This is the first year for the Fayetteville Woodpecker's Back to School Bash, but organizer's said it won't be the last. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer:...
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
Ex-Scotland High School athlete has amputation surgery following boating crash
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Laurinburg native and incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday evening, according to his mother. Byrd, who attended Scotland County High School, has now undergone nine surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July. “Parker did well through surgery,” […]
wfmynews2.com
'Building dollhouses out of boxes was my forte' | She's now among the less than 1% of Black women architects in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do any of these places sound familiar: St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Grace Lutheran Church, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Gibsonville Elementary Replacement School, New Eastern Guilford High School or the Corbett Annex Recreation Center on the campus of NC A&T? All of these places have one thing in common: Sharon Graeber. She's helped on all of these projects as an architect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
wschronicle.com
Forsyth County Missionary Union members attend state convention
The Woman’s Baptist Home and Foreign Missionary Convention of NC, Inc. held its 138th Annual Session the week of July 25-27 in Supply, North Carolina. The host church was Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Supply, whose pastor is Rev. Jaymus Stanley. Our theme – Building on the Foundation of...
WRAL
Full Interview: Fayetteville man speaks to WRAL about retrieving his sisters' remains from Philadelphia after legal battle
Full Interview: Fayetteville man speaks to WRAL about retrieving his sisters' remains from Philadelphia after legal battle. Lionell Dotson spoke with WRAL News about the legal battle and frusterations he's had with the city of Fayetteville while trying to retrieve the remains of his sisters, who were killed in a 1985 police bombing.
RELATED PEOPLE
wschronicle.com
AAMPED, local Alphas, help young men prepare for the future
For some the transition from middle school to high school can be a challenge. With a new school, teachers, and classmates, on top of a new schedule and responsibilities, it’s easy to see why. To help ease that transition, last week Crosby Scholars’ AAMPED (African-American Males Pursuing Educational Dreams) program partnered with the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Alpha Pi Lambda Chapter) to host a week-long leadership camp for young men who will be headed to high school this fall.
WRAL
'I can finally rid them of the city that helped murder them': Two Black girls killed in Philadelphia police bombing to be laid to rest in Fayetteville burial
Fayetteville, N.C. — Lionell Dotson has grown up in Fayetteville without his two older sisters. "I never got to hold my sisters' hands, I never got to hear their voices," he said. "I never got to grow up with them." They were killed in a bombing less than 40...
‘It’s just not peaceful’: South Carolina town dealing with unkept cemetery
"I used to be able to come out here and just sit and talk with my dad," Katie Cruz said.
cbs17
Billboard in Wake County offers up to $10k for teachers to work in Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia may be trying to take some teachers out of North Carolina, and they’re offering some big incentives. A billboard on I-440 in Raleigh offers up to $10,000 for any teachers who go to work in Richmond Public Schools in Virginia. “The billboard is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 hurt when fight breaks out at youth track meet in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out during a youth sporting event at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, officials said. Greensboro police said a fight broke out during the AAU’s Junior Olympic Games track meet on the university’s campus,...
wkml.com
Four of the Friendliest Restaurants to Visit In Fayetteville
Recently I had lunch at Cracker Barrel, off the Cedar Creek exit in Fayetteville, and it was one of the friendliest restaurant experiences I’ve had. I can honestly say that the positive energy, and most importantly the huge smiles that the staff and those eating lunch had, was incredible. I have never seen anything quite like it.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sloths, kangaroos, alligators and more are coming the N.C. Pet Expo this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Animal lovers rejoice! Kangaroos, parrots, sloths and alligators are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend. Exotic animals are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend for the state's first Pet Expo. The event will be held August 6-7 at the fairgrounds.
Up and Coming Weekly
Go-Go BBQ Festival brings meats, beats to Festival Park
Wide Range Entertainment Group wants to show the people of Fayetteville a good time. On Aug. 13, the Fayetteville, North Carolina Go-Go BBQ Festival promises a day of fun, good food and live music in Festival Park from 2 to 8 p.m. The music festival-style event, sponsored by Brotha’s BBQ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman gets into fight with teens, then rams car into a North Carolina house
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
Man killed in shooting on Pinewood Acres Drive in Guilford County identified
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is now releasing the name of the man killed in a shooting Thursday night. At 9:44 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro. When they got on the scene, they found Timothy Adam […]
WXII 12
Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
Athletes, parents describe chaos that led to evacuation of Jr. Olympics at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Young athletes and their families were shaken up after a fight that people mistook for a shooting at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday. It was a track and field competition that turned into chaos for the people who traveled to Greensboro from all over the country to compete in […]
Comments / 0