AAMPED, local Alphas, help young men prepare for the future

WXII 12
'I am a Queen' hosts back-to-school giveaway
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nonprofit "I am a Queen" hosted its 14th back-to-school giveaway Saturday, but, for the first time in years, kids could hand-pick their supplies inside the Windsor Recreation Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to be drive-thru only, but executive director Alana Allen said nothing would stop them from holding the event.
WBTV
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
“It’s going to have a ripple effect”; Youth housing program predicted to help twice as many young adults with expansion
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — In a time when more young adults need help, the Youth Focused backed housing initiative known as HEARTH has expanded the number of people it can help at a single time. HEARTH stands for Hope Empowerment And Resiliency Through Housing, and has helped dozens of young adults find their […]
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
wschronicle.com
Forsyth County Missionary Union members attend state convention
The Woman’s Baptist Home and Foreign Missionary Convention of NC, Inc. held its 138th Annual Session the week of July 25-27 in Supply, North Carolina. The host church was Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Supply, whose pastor is Rev. Jaymus Stanley. Our theme – Building on the Foundation of...
wschronicle.com
Johnathan Stowe will lead his first congregation
On Aug. 14th, Pastor Johnathan Stowe will deliver his first sermon as pastor-elect of Westside Missionary Baptist Church in Robbins, North Carolina. Stowe has been around the ministry since being born, but his calling came later as others saw it in him before he did himself. “My father is a...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Alamance Burlington School System introduces new mobile app
The Alamance Burlington School System announced a new mobile app is live Aug. 5 ahead of the start of the 2022-23 academic year. The app, which features a number of sections, will allow schools and teachers to communicate important information to the district. It is currently available in the Apple Store for iPhones and soon will be on Google Play Store.
Burlington Police Department seek input from community to make improvements
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police department is hosting sessions with community members to help develop their new strategic plan. The department makes a new plan every three years. Each time they work to listen to the community's needs to improve current plans. At Wednesday night's meeting, Chief Brian...
WXII 12
NC A&T University receives $23 million in funding for workforce training program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce were in Greensboro Wednesday to present a grant funded by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to North Carolina A&T State University. Connecting people to jobs is the goal of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge...
ourdavie.com
Seniors go red, white and blue
Senior Services kicked off July with many new and exciting events, activities, and programs. On July 6, the crocheting group began and will meet each Wednesday morning at 9 at the Main Campus. Teachers are Theresa Manak and Sara Cioffi. The class is working on chains and “v” stitches. Anyone is welcome to come and join at any time.
thestokesnews.com
Powwow returning to King
The Red Clay Northern Drum Circle will be on hand Aug. 13-14 to take part in the King City Powwow. (Stokes News File Photo) Event organizer Patrick Suarez leads the Grand Entrance parade during the 2021 King City Powwow. He is helping oversee the organization of this year’s powwow, scheduled for Aug. 13-14. (File photo)
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
It’s official: Mayor Nancy Vaughan, council members certified as winners in Greensboro election
GREENSBORO, N.C. – If you live in the city of Greensboro, your leadership is set until 2025. The Guilford County Board of Elections on Friday morning certified results from the election on July 26, and Mayor Nancy Vaughan and seven of eight incumbents on the City Council will be back for another four years. Vaughan […]
wfmynews2.com
'Building dollhouses out of boxes was my forte' | She's now among the less than 1% of Black women architects in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do any of these places sound familiar: St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Grace Lutheran Church, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Gibsonville Elementary Replacement School, New Eastern Guilford High School or the Corbett Annex Recreation Center on the campus of NC A&T? All of these places have one thing in common: Sharon Graeber. She's helped on all of these projects as an architect.
Man, 95, volunteers at Wyndham for 63 years straight
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Wyndham Championship is a week that Harold Moag looks forward to every single year. “It’s became part of my life,” he explained. In his 95 years of life, he’s spent 63 of them volunteering for the Wyndham. He’ll celebrate his 96th birthday at Sedgefield Country Club on Friday. Volunteering since […]
triad-city-beat.com
GPD changes name of ‘Run From the Cops’ race after community outrage, cites misunderstanding
The name of a recurring race for charity hosted by the GPD was changed on Thursday after outrage quickly spread online. Initially the race, which is posted online, was titled “Run From the Cops” and set to take place on October 16. According to the website, the race is meant to help the police department raise money for the Special Olympics and is set to take place at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro.
3 hurt when fight breaks out at youth track meet in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out during a youth sporting event at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, officials said. Greensboro police said a fight broke out during the AAU’s Junior Olympic Games track meet on the university’s campus,...
Athletes, parents describe chaos that led to evacuation of Jr. Olympics at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Young athletes and their families were shaken up after a fight that people mistook for a shooting at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday. It was a track and field competition that turned into chaos for the people who traveled to Greensboro from all over the country to compete in […]
Who is the most famous person from your town? Click ’em and weep
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – So who is the most famous person from your hometown? Go ahead, guess. If you are from Randolph County, you likely would scream “Richard Petty.” After all, he is The King. And surely there are many automatics, like Elvis from Tupelo, Miss. He’s a king, too. Or Muhammad Ali (nee Cassius […]
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
