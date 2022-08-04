ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier

By Kathy Whyte
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigfrog104.com

These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State

Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chenango County, NY
Health
Broome County, NY
Health
Tioga County, NY
Government
Tioga County, NY
Health
State
Delaware State
Chenango County, NY
Coronavirus
Cortland County, NY
Health
County
Broome County, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
Chenango County, NY
Government
County
Tioga County, NY
City
Cortland, NY
Cortland County, NY
Coronavirus
County
Chenango County, NY
Broome County, NY
Government
Cortland County, NY
Government
WIBX 950

4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State

Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
POLITICS
Big Frog 104

New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses

In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
HEALTH SERVICES
WETM

Heat Advisory for portions of Southern Tier Sunday and Monday

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Heat index values up to 95-100 expected. WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, and Broome counties. WHEN: From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#Covid#General Health#Medical Services#Usa Today Network
98.1 The Hawk

Fast Information in Southern Tier Now Available by Text

Residents can now text to get information from the Susquehanna River Region 211 information service. The United Way of Broome County and Susquehanna River 211 have announced the new service allowing residents to text their zip code to TXT211 that’s 898211 to be immediately connected to an information and referral specialist.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bomb Threat Reported at Binghamton University

Binghamton University has closed a building due to a reported bomb threat. Binghamton University notified staff and students via B-ALERT messaging system saying the Health Sciences Building would be closed for the day as a result of a bomb threat. University police, local law enforcement, and the FBI investigated the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Bomb threat forces evacuation of Heath Sciences Building

A bomb threat led to the evacuation and closure of the Health Sciences Building yesterday. Classes ceased while students and faculty were ordered to vacate the building as Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD) and other law enforcement investigated the credibility of the threat. Due to the investigation, the building remained closed for the remainder of the day.
FL Radio Group

YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO

The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Police Report Significant Increase In Gun Seizures

ALBANY, N.Y. (WNY News Now) — In the past six months, New York State Police have reported a significant increase in gun seizures. Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday a 104 percent increase in gun seizures so far in 2022, compared to last year. The reason, in part, is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy