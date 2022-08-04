ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Area signal callers have a place to get a leg up on the competition

By Timothy Ramsey
wschronicle.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wschronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He works hard': McKade Mettauer a critical addition to Oklahoma's offensive line

One of the more critical additions that the Oklahoma Sooners made via the transfer portal this offseason was that of offensive lineman McKade Mettauer from Cal. The former Golden Bear played 1,768 snaps over three seasons, including the Pac-12’s condensed 2020 season. He started 28 games at right guard. Landing with the Sooners, Mettauer is making the switch to left guard, replacing Tyrese Robinson, now with the Arizona Cardinals.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Mississippi State training camp: Day 1 depth chart

The preparations for the 2022 season are officially underway. Mississippi State opened training camp Friday as head coach Mike Leach enters his third season with the Bulldogs' program. Once again, Mississippi State is giving open access to the media in order to observe training camp practices and it is much...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
SFGate

WR Jordan Addison says move to USC was only about football

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Addison said he didn't know Southern California was the school for him until the moment he set foot on campus for his recruiting visit shortly after entering the transfer portal in May. And the Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver said anybody who thinks his decision was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DawgsDaily

Projected Defensive Depth Chart Entering Fall Camp

It's August. By now, you've read and heard plenty about how much Georgia's defense last from a year ago. Eight draft picks, five first-rounders, a corners coach, outside linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator. All gone.  We've got plenty of talent, but we lack right now is experience. ...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy