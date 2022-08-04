Area signal callers have a place to get a leg up on the competition

Read on wschronicle.com
Head Coach Mike Leach talks Bulldog offensive line
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach discusses his outlook on the Bulldog offensive line heading into the fall practices.
'He works hard': McKade Mettauer a critical addition to Oklahoma's offensive line
One of the more critical additions that the Oklahoma Sooners made via the transfer portal this offseason was that of offensive lineman McKade Mettauer from Cal. The former Golden Bear played 1,768 snaps over three seasons, including the Pac-12’s condensed 2020 season. He started 28 games at right guard. Landing with the Sooners, Mettauer is making the switch to left guard, replacing Tyrese Robinson, now with the Arizona Cardinals.
Bijan Robinson lights up over question about the size of the Texas offensive line
Bijan Robinson ran all over the Big 12 last year. In a sub-.500 debut season for head coach Steve Sarkisian, Robinson was by far the biggest bright spot for Texas. Their lone star, if you will. But as with most great running backs, they need a solid group of guys up front leading the way.
Mississippi State training camp: Day 1 depth chart
The preparations for the 2022 season are officially underway. Mississippi State opened training camp Friday as head coach Mike Leach enters his third season with the Bulldogs' program. Once again, Mississippi State is giving open access to the media in order to observe training camp practices and it is much...
WR Jordan Addison says move to USC was only about football
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Addison said he didn't know Southern California was the school for him until the moment he set foot on campus for his recruiting visit shortly after entering the transfer portal in May. And the Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver said anybody who thinks his decision was...
Projected Defensive Depth Chart Entering Fall Camp
It's August. By now, you've read and heard plenty about how much Georgia's defense last from a year ago. Eight draft picks, five first-rounders, a corners coach, outside linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator. All gone. We've got plenty of talent, but we lack right now is experience. ...
'Correction is direction' for Seahawks' young offensive linemen
While Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sets the tone for the team, offensive line coach Andy Dickerson’s focus is on his men up front. Dickerson is in his first season at his new position after joining the team in 2021 as the run game coordinator. It was no surprise he...
Steve Sarkisian reveals his role in setting up meeting with Dan Quinn, Pete Kwiatkowski
Steve Sarkisian is always looking for unique ways to improve his football program, so he called on an old friend to speak to Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. Speaking with the media, Sarkisian revealed he called in a favor from his former boss, current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who shared some tricks of the trade with Kwiatkowski.
