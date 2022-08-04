Area signal callers have a place to get a leg up on the competition

One of the more critical additions that the Oklahoma Sooners made via the transfer portal this offseason was that of offensive lineman McKade Mettauer from Cal. The former Golden Bear played 1,768 snaps over three seasons, including the Pac-12’s condensed 2020 season. He started 28 games at right guard. Landing with the Sooners, Mettauer is making the switch to left guard, replacing Tyrese Robinson, now with the Arizona Cardinals.

NORMAN, OK ・ 21 MINUTES AGO