Hill City, SD

KEVN

Taten's lemonade stand is back at the Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When the Sturgis Rally comes to mind you think motorcycles, but today we talked to someone who brought something different to the rally, lemonade. Taten’s Lemonade stand is back at the rally for its fourth year. The stand offers free water and lemonade to rallygoers but will take donations. All proceeds from the stand will go to the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service in Sturgis.
STURGIS, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Eight Days in Custer County

Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer Masonic Lodge. Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 p.m., Custer County Airport. Custer School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m. Hermosa School. Custer Cruisin’ Mayor’s Ride, 1 p.m. (registration begins at 11 a.m.) Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co. Elk Mountain School District Board...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
Hill City, SD
Minnesota State
Alexandria, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Art Forms Gallery visits Boys & Girls Club

On July 26 the DreamAneers visited the Boys & Girls Club for the last Hill City Public Library program of the summer. This team is led by Rich Mullaney, one of the artists featured at Art Forms Gallery in Hill City. He is both a carver and an author. “I...
HILL CITY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Down Memory Lane

— 2017 marked the 15th anniversary of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Black Hills. Prior to the Club being chartered in September 2002, it was known as the Hill City Teen Center. Over the years, the breadth and scope of the Club has expanded exponentially ... Cody McCracken...
HILL CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Fish fire firefighters receive outstanding support from the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People from across the Black Hills are aiming to help the firefighters battling the Fish wildfire. The community has shown tremendous amount of support by donating goods. This has helped the firefighters stay on their feet longer while they continue to contain the fire. The Public Information Officer for the Rocky Mountain Incident Team Michelle Kelly says the donations are appreciated but it is also important to continue to support your local fire stations even after the fire is over.
RAPID CITY, SD
Mary Walton
custercountychronicle.com

Jessie Phelps is new library director

Custer County’s public library, located at 447 Crook Street, has hired Jessie Phelps as new director. Phelps was hired this summer, taking over Doris Ann Mertz’s legacy. Phelps earned a master’s degree in Library Science from University of Kentucky and moved to Custer in 2020 with her wildland-firefighting husband, Dave.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Crazy Horse foundation names new CEO

The board of directors of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation has announce the appointment of Whitney A. Rencountre II as the new chief executive officer. He will assume responsibilities effective Sept. 1. Until that time, to assure continuity over the remainder of the tourist season, foundation interim CEO Joseph A. Konkol will retain his current responsibilities and support a transition of CEO leadership, then return to his role as chief financial officer of the foundation.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Bodhi Linde: Not just another 13-year-old guitar picker

BELLE FOURCHE, SD – Bodhi Linde can read music. He just prefers to play by ear. The 13-year-old plays a lot of instruments, most of them self-taught. Audiences will get to hear the talented guitar, banjo and mandolin picker at the summer series of “The Opry,” set for Sun., Aug. 7 at the Belle Fourche Community Center beginning at 3p.m.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis Rally to have few measures after three years of COVID

STURGIS, S.D. – With it being one of the few events that still happened in 2020, this year will mark the third Sturgis Rally with COVID-19. Despite the number of variants, people are still invited to partake and enjoy the Rally, especially since they don’t have to be in a crowded bar.
STURGIS, SD
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
CASPER, WY
Black Hills Pioneer

Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case

DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Before Sturgis Rally, a look at bike crashes in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is encouraging motorcycle safety as the official start of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches. Last year, four people died in two motorcycle crashes during the Sturgis Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. There were five injury crashes.
STURGIS, SD

