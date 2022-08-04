Read on custercountychronicle.com
newscenter1.tv
SWEET EXPANSION: Wyatt’s Lemonade hopes growth leads to bigger donation
STURGIS, S.D. — You might know him as the Sturgis Lemonade Kid, and no, that’s not a tribute to an old Wild West Icon. It’s the story you might recall of how Wyatt Dennis created a business thanks to a Facebook post. But as he’ll tell you, it wasn’t meant to start like this.
KEVN
Taten’s lemonade stand is back at the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When the Sturgis Rally comes to mind you think motorcycles, but today we talked to someone who brought something different to the rally, lemonade. Taten’s Lemonade stand is back at the rally for its fourth year. The stand offers free water and lemonade to rallygoers but will take donations. All proceeds from the stand will go to the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service in Sturgis.
Sturgis isn’t the only city inviting bikers
The city of Custer doesn't want to be Sturgis or the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the next nine days, but it does want to be an option.
custercountychronicle.com
Eight Days in Custer County
Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer Masonic Lodge. Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 p.m., Custer County Airport. Custer School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m. Hermosa School. Custer Cruisin’ Mayor’s Ride, 1 p.m. (registration begins at 11 a.m.) Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co. Elk Mountain School District Board...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2022 Kicks Off Today: Meet the Biker Legend Who Founded the Event
On Friday, the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will see thousands of bikers ride into the Black Hills of South Dakota. To commemorate the occasion, we’re taking a look at the man who founded the iconic chopper rally. Long before the word ‘Sturgis’ became synonymous with the annual gathering...
custercountychronicle.com
Art Forms Gallery visits Boys & Girls Club
On July 26 the DreamAneers visited the Boys & Girls Club for the last Hill City Public Library program of the summer. This team is led by Rich Mullaney, one of the artists featured at Art Forms Gallery in Hill City. He is both a carver and an author. “I...
custercountychronicle.com
Down Memory Lane
— 2017 marked the 15th anniversary of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Black Hills. Prior to the Club being chartered in September 2002, it was known as the Hill City Teen Center. Over the years, the breadth and scope of the Club has expanded exponentially ... Cody McCracken...
kotatv.com
Fish fire firefighters receive outstanding support from the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People from across the Black Hills are aiming to help the firefighters battling the Fish wildfire. The community has shown tremendous amount of support by donating goods. This has helped the firefighters stay on their feet longer while they continue to contain the fire. The Public Information Officer for the Rocky Mountain Incident Team Michelle Kelly says the donations are appreciated but it is also important to continue to support your local fire stations even after the fire is over.
custercountychronicle.com
Jessie Phelps is new library director
Custer County’s public library, located at 447 Crook Street, has hired Jessie Phelps as new director. Phelps was hired this summer, taking over Doris Ann Mertz’s legacy. Phelps earned a master’s degree in Library Science from University of Kentucky and moved to Custer in 2020 with her wildland-firefighting husband, Dave.
custercountychronicle.com
Crazy Horse foundation names new CEO
The board of directors of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation has announce the appointment of Whitney A. Rencountre II as the new chief executive officer. He will assume responsibilities effective Sept. 1. Until that time, to assure continuity over the remainder of the tourist season, foundation interim CEO Joseph A. Konkol will retain his current responsibilities and support a transition of CEO leadership, then return to his role as chief financial officer of the foundation.
kbhbradio.com
Bodhi Linde: Not just another 13-year-old guitar picker
BELLE FOURCHE, SD – Bodhi Linde can read music. He just prefers to play by ear. The 13-year-old plays a lot of instruments, most of them self-taught. Audiences will get to hear the talented guitar, banjo and mandolin picker at the summer series of “The Opry,” set for Sun., Aug. 7 at the Belle Fourche Community Center beginning at 3p.m.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Rally to have few measures after three years of COVID
STURGIS, S.D. – With it being one of the few events that still happened in 2020, this year will mark the third Sturgis Rally with COVID-19. Despite the number of variants, people are still invited to partake and enjoy the Rally, especially since they don’t have to be in a crowded bar.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
newscenter1.tv
City of Sturgis to set up street closures for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D. — Beginning at 2 a.m. Friday, August 5, Sturgis city crews will begin setting up for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Street Closures. Anyone parked in the areas of setup will be subject to getting a ticket and towed. There will be no access to Lazelle Street from...
kotatv.com
Seven deputies were sworn in Pennington County Sheriffs Office ahead of Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -An influx of motorcyclists for the Sturgis Rally often means more help for various businesses around the area ... including the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, seven deputies were sworn in by Circuit Judge Heidi Linngren to help patrol areas like Wall ... Keystone,...
sdpb.org
Another gold-drilling project proposed in Black Hills, this time near Spearfish Canyon
Another company wants to conduct exploratory drilling for gold in the Black Hills — and this time the drilling sites are near Spearfish Canyon. The Black Hills National Forest announced Friday that Colorado-based Solitario Zinc Corp. plans to drill on national forest land southwest of Spearfish. The proposal is called the Golden Crest Exploration Drilling Project.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case
DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
KELOLAND TV
Before Sturgis Rally, a look at bike crashes in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is encouraging motorcycle safety as the official start of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches. Last year, four people died in two motorcycle crashes during the Sturgis Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. There were five injury crashes.
cowboystatedaily.com
British Tourist Still Hospitalized After Bison Attack; Remains Partially Paralyzed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been seven weeks since British tourist Amelia Dean was gored and flipped by a bison in Custer State Park. Dean is still hospitalized in Rapid City, South Dakota where she is going through therapy to deal with partial paralysis...
