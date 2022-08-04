ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The hate for Lamar Jackson is at an all-time high

By Timothy Ramsey
 2 days ago
Comments / 47

Mickey Mckernan
2d ago

leave Lamar alone he'll eventually get signed and when he does the know it all will still be critical. he's a good guy very fan friendly and respects women unlike one of his counterparts. u hate him because he's unique leave him alone

Mattie Ewell
2d ago

he should have expected that from the great people of USA Ignor them and play your game .you don't need a big audience to be successful.

robert lake
2d ago

This young man is a gift to Baltimore Ravens. If he is traded because of lack of appreciation he will come back powerful and with a Super Bowl ring with another team. He won't flaunt the ring, because he is humble and graceful. But the RING will shine and bring enough for all to see.

