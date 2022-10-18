ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Virgin Atlantic has received its first-ever Airbus A330-900neo — see inside the new jet featuring the airline's new premium 'Retreat Suite'

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1v7p_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Airbus

  • Virgin Atlantic received its first-ever Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on Friday, which will replace its aging A330ceos.
  • The airline will introduce updated cabins on the new A330neos, including an innovative Retreat Suite.
  • Economy has new and improved amenities, like large 13.3" inch seatback screens and power plugs.
Virgin Atlantic received its first-ever Airbus A330-900neo on Friday, becoming the UK's first operator of the plane.
Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Airbus

Source: Virgin Atlantic , Airbus

The carrier named the first A330neo Billie Holiday after the iconic American jazz singer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cg2cB_0h4tVqbD00

Airbus

Source: Virgin Atlantic

The A330neo is also the 50th Airbus jet that Virgin flies, marking an important milestone between the carrier and the European manufacturer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ikci_0h4tVqbD00

Airbus

Source: Airbus

Virgin's history with the jet started in 2019 when the carrier announced a firm order for up to 16 A330neos — including six leased from ALC — in an effort to modernize its fleet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lwGU_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin's new A330neo plane being painted before delivery.

Airbus

Source: Virgin Atlantic

The new jets will replace Virgin's aging A330-300ceos and further its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Source: Virgin Atlantic

"We know the most impactful thing we can do as an airline is to fly the cleanest, greenest, youngest fleet possible and the A330neo is integral to achieving this goal," Virgin CCO Corneel Koster said in a press release. "It's truly a plane for the future."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKKnH_0h4tVqbD00

Airbus

Source: Virgin Atlantic

According to Airbus, the A330neo is the new generation of A330 family aircraft, burning 25% less fuel per seat and flying 1,500 nautical miles further than its predecessors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Pl6x_0h4tVqbD00
Airbus A330-900neo.

Airbus

Source: Airbus

Several enhancements can be credited to the plane's improved efficiency, like its increased wing span, which is four meters longer than the current A330s...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZtaU_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin's A330-900neo in the paint shop.

Airbus

Source: Airbus

...its A350 XWB-inspired sharklets...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uqyg_0h4tVqbD00
The sharklets on Virgin's A330-900neo.

Airbus

Source: Airbus

...and its powerful Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, which improve fuel burn and reduce noise.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVgLr_0h4tVqbD00
Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine on Virgin's A330-900neo.

Airbus

Source: Airbus

For Virgin, its new A330neos will be 11% more fuel and carbon efficient and 50% quieter than its current A330ceos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFNFx_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin's A330-900neo.

Airbus

Source: Virgin Atlantic

The engines make the plane capable of flying on 50% sustainable aviation fuel, flying with a 35% blend during its delivery from Toulouse to London Heathrow.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SsBuK_0h4tVqbD00
Fueling Virgin's A330-900neo with SAF before flying to London.

Airbus

Source: Airbus

The A330neo is of particular interest to Virgin as it has a commonality with the airline's current A350-1000 fleet, which flew for the first time in 2019.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbzKf_0h4tVqbD00
Airbus A350-1000

Airbus

Source: Airbus

Both types are approved under a "single-pilot license endorsement," according to Airbus.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6xdC_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin's A350-1000.

Airbus

Source: Airbus

This means that aside from about eight days’ worth of “differences training,” Virgin pilots can fly both aircraft types on any given day without needing extra instruction in a full-flight simulator.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJduf_0h4tVqbD00
Airbus A330-900neo.

Airbus

Source: Airbus

Virgin's first passenger A330-900neo flight will take off from London Heathrow to Boston on October 27, but the jet will also begin flying to Miami and Tampa by the end of the year, per Cirium data.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x50UP_0h4tVqbD00

Airbus

Source: Virgin Atlantic , Cirium

From production to delivery, the swanky new jet went through a series of events before joining the Virgin fleet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWqIH_0h4tVqbD00

Airbus

Source: Airbus

This includes its first test flight on August 12...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xERR5_0h4tVqbD00

Airbus

Source: Airbus

...before rolling into the paint shop on August 16.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMlyI_0h4tVqbD00

Airbus

Source: Airbus

Employees spent about three weeks working on the jet, which required several machines and layers of tape to perfectly outline the design.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDv5i_0h4tVqbD00

Airbus

Source: Airbus

The carrier's name is featured across the fuselage and the belly of the jet...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijpWU_0h4tVqbD00

Airbus

Source: Airbus

...while the tail sports the signature "Virgin" logo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqfeQ_0h4tVqbD00

Airbus

Source: Airbus

The plane rolled out of the paint shop on September 5, sporting an image of Billie Holiday holding the British flag.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMCtx_0h4tVqbD00

Airbus

Source: Airbus

Before being sent to Virgin, the completed plane needed to complete a production flight to ensure it was ready for service.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t13Om_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin's A330-900neo flying a production flight.

Airbus

Source: Airbus

In addition to a sleek exterior, the airline has emphasized the improvements it has made to the passenger experience on its A330neos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eglAS_0h4tVqbD00
The A330-900neo in the paint shop.

Airbus

Source: Airbus

Specifically, it has improved its staple Upper Class seat with more space and storage...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3Tv5_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Virgin Atlantic

Source: Virgin Atlantic

…and introduced its all-new Retreat Suite. In total, the plane can carry up 262 passengers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T51kK_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Virgin Atlantic

Source: Virgin Atlantic

The Upper Class cabin will feature 30 suites, all with forward-facing seats. The loungers will boast a "do not disturb" feature, a mirror, passenger-controlled mood lighting, 17.3" touchscreen TVs, and a privacy door.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKT9s_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Virgin Atlantic

Source: Virgin Atlantic

According to Virgin, there are two Retreat Suites situated at the front of the Upper Class cabin. It is the most spacious suite in the airline's history, boasting wireless charging and a 6'7" fully flat bed...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxSmw_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Virgin Atlantic

Source: Virgin Atlantic

...a 27" touchscreen inflight screen with Bluetooth connectivity...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03f1vP_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Virgin Atlantic

…and an ottoman in each that doubles as an extra seat, so up to four people can be in the suite chatting, dining, or playing games.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqnly_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Virgin Atlantic

Source: Virgin Atlantic

The Retreat Suite is similar to JetBlue's front-row Mint Studio, which has the largest TV of any US airline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SX89r_0h4tVqbD00
JetBlue Mint Studio.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: JetBlue Airways

The A330neo will also feature Virgin's signature social space known as The Loft. Eight people can occupy the room and enjoy wireless charging stations, a Bluetooth-enabled 27" touchscreen, and a new self-serve refrigerator and drink dispenser.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4Q6I_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Virgin Atlantic

Source: Virgin Atlantic

Only Upper Class passengers can access the Loft, which is available on the carrier's new A330-900neo and A350.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcFib_0h4tVqbD00
The Loft on Virgin's Airbus A350.

David Slotnick/Insider

Virgin Atlantic, one of the world's most stylish airlines, just rolled out its incredible new seats on its newest plane — take a tour of the brand-new jet

A 46-seat Premium cabin is located behind the Upper Class section, featuring a leg rest, deep recline, a 13.3" touchscreen with Bluetooth, and in-seat wireless charging. The seats boast 38 inches pitch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjHyL_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Virgin Atlantic

Source: Virgin Atlantic

Virgin's new economy seats also have large 13.3" seatback TVs with Bluetooth capabilities, as well as AC power and USB ports. The touchscreen can be controlled with the passenger's phone.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzKVt_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Virgin Atlantic

Source: Virgin Atlantic

There are two economy seat pitch options: 28 Economy Delight, which offers 34 inches of pitch, and 156 Economy Classic, which offers 31 inches of pitch. All cabins boast fast inflight WiFi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQ9My_0h4tVqbD00
Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Virgin Atlantic

Source: Virgin Atlantic

"We're proud to unveil our state-of-the-art A330neo and show the evolution of our customer experience, with each of our customers receiving a premium experience regardless of the cabin they travel in," Koster said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeq8S_0h4tVqbD00

Airbus

Source: Virgin Atlantic

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

American Airlines unveils images of brand-new business-class suites with privacy doors and upgraded premium economy seats featuring headrest wings - set to be introduced in 2024

American Airlines will soon be giving its customers ‘a suite new ride’. The world’s largest carrier by fleet size has unveiled images of brand-new business-class seats and reimagined interiors set for introduction on Boeing Dreamliners, Boeing 777s and long-range single-aisle Airbus A321 planes. The new ‘Flagship Suite’...
BoardingArea

Non-Binary Virgin Atlantic Flight Attendant Throws Hissy Fit Over Over Lack Of Inclusion

Jaianni Olivier Russo is angry. Russo, who identifies as non-binary, claims credit for the recent change in Virgin Atlantic’s uniform policy, which now allows flight attendants to wear either male or female uniforms, regardless of gender. But there is indignation that Virgin Atlantic did not include Russo in its new ad campaign over the policy change. It’s a horrible look for Russo.
Daily Mail

Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli files $569,000 suit against private jet firm for giving him 'older, noisier' plane on US tour - and claiming pilot's on-board announcement about turbulence triggered his fear of flying

Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli is suing a luxury jet service alleging the company provided him an older, noisier plane than previously agreed upon. The 64-year-old filed the suit against Private Jet Services of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is seeking $569,000 for refunds of 15 flights, the amount paid for alternative flight arrangements, lawyer fees and damages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why

As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Andrei Tapalaga

What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?

The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
Business Insider

Business Insider

685K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy