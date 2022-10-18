Virgin Atlantic has received its first-ever Airbus A330-900neo — see inside the new jet featuring the airline's new premium 'Retreat Suite'

Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo. Airbus

Virgin Atlantic received its first-ever Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on Friday, which will replace its aging A330ceos.

The airline will introduce updated cabins on the new A330neos, including an innovative Retreat Suite.

Economy has new and improved amenities, like large 13.3" inch seatback screens and power plugs.

Virgin Atlantic received its first-ever Airbus A330-900neo on Friday, becoming the UK's first operator of the plane.

The carrier named the first A330neo Billie Holiday after the iconic American jazz singer.

The A330neo is also the 50th Airbus jet that Virgin flies, marking an important milestone between the carrier and the European manufacturer.

Virgin's new A330neo plane being painted before delivery.

Virgin's history with the jet started in 2019 when the carrier announced a firm order for up to 16 A330neos — including six leased from ALC — in an effort to modernize its fleet.

The new jets will replace Virgin's aging A330-300ceos and further its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

"We know the most impactful thing we can do as an airline is to fly the cleanest, greenest, youngest fleet possible and the A330neo is integral to achieving this goal," Virgin CCO Corneel Koster said in a press release. "It's truly a plane for the future."

Airbus A330-900neo.

According to Airbus, the A330neo is the new generation of A330 family aircraft, burning 25% less fuel per seat and flying 1,500 nautical miles further than its predecessors.

Virgin's A330-900neo in the paint shop.

Several enhancements can be credited to the plane's improved efficiency, like its increased wing span, which is four meters longer than the current A330s...

The sharklets on Virgin's A330-900neo.

...its A350 XWB-inspired sharklets...

Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine on Virgin's A330-900neo.

...and its powerful Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, which improve fuel burn and reduce noise.

Virgin's A330-900neo.

For Virgin, its new A330neos will be 11% more fuel and carbon efficient and 50% quieter than its current A330ceos.

Fueling Virgin's A330-900neo with SAF before flying to London.

The engines make the plane capable of flying on 50% sustainable aviation fuel, flying with a 35% blend during its delivery from Toulouse to London Heathrow.

Airbus A350-1000

The A330neo is of particular interest to Virgin as it has a commonality with the airline's current A350-1000 fleet, which flew for the first time in 2019.

Virgin's A350-1000.

Both types are approved under a "single-pilot license endorsement," according to Airbus.

Airbus A330-900neo.

This means that aside from about eight days’ worth of “differences training,” Virgin pilots can fly both aircraft types on any given day without needing extra instruction in a full-flight simulator.

Airbus

Virgin's first passenger A330-900neo flight will take off from London Heathrow to Boston on October 27, but the jet will also begin flying to Miami and Tampa by the end of the year, per Cirium data.

Airbus

From production to delivery, the swanky new jet went through a series of events before joining the Virgin fleet.

Airbus

This includes its first test flight on August 12...

Airbus

...before rolling into the paint shop on August 16.

Airbus

Employees spent about three weeks working on the jet, which required several machines and layers of tape to perfectly outline the design.

Airbus

The carrier's name is featured across the fuselage and the belly of the jet...

Airbus

...while the tail sports the signature "Virgin" logo.

Airbus

The plane rolled out of the paint shop on September 5, sporting an image of Billie Holiday holding the British flag.

Virgin's A330-900neo flying a production flight.

Before being sent to Virgin, the completed plane needed to complete a production flight to ensure it was ready for service.

The A330-900neo in the paint shop.

In addition to a sleek exterior, the airline has emphasized the improvements it has made to the passenger experience on its A330neos.

Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Specifically, it has improved its staple Upper Class seat with more space and storage...

Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

…and introduced its all-new Retreat Suite. In total, the plane can carry up 262 passengers.

Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

The Upper Class cabin will feature 30 suites, all with forward-facing seats. The loungers will boast a "do not disturb" feature, a mirror, passenger-controlled mood lighting, 17.3" touchscreen TVs, and a privacy door.

Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

According to Virgin, there are two Retreat Suites situated at the front of the Upper Class cabin. It is the most spacious suite in the airline's history, boasting wireless charging and a 6'7" fully flat bed...

Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

...a 27" touchscreen inflight screen with Bluetooth connectivity...…and an ottoman in each that doubles as an extra seat, so up to four people can be in the suite chatting, dining, or playing games.

JetBlue Mint Studio.

The Retreat Suite is similar to JetBlue's front-row Mint Studio, which has the largest TV of any US airline.

Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

The A330neo will also feature Virgin's signature social space known as The Loft. Eight people can occupy the room and enjoy wireless charging stations, a Bluetooth-enabled 27" touchscreen, and a new self-serve refrigerator and drink dispenser.

The Loft on Virgin's Airbus A350.

Only Upper Class passengers can access the Loft, which is available on the carrier's new A330-900neo and A350.

Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

A 46-seat Premium cabin is located behind the Upper Class section, featuring a leg rest, deep recline, a 13.3" touchscreen with Bluetooth, and in-seat wireless charging. The seats boast 38 inches pitch.

Source: Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

Virgin's new economy seats also have large 13.3" seatback TVs with Bluetooth capabilities, as well as AC power and USB ports. The touchscreen can be controlled with the passenger's phone.

Source: Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic's new A330-900neo.

There are two economy seat pitch options: 28 Economy Delight, which offers 34 inches of pitch, and 156 Economy Classic, which offers 31 inches of pitch. All cabins boast fast inflight WiFi.

Source: Virgin Atlantic

Airbus

"We're proud to unveil our state-of-the-art A330neo and show the evolution of our customer experience, with each of our customers receiving a premium experience regardless of the cabin they travel in," Koster said.

