Saudi Arabia Posts Almost $21 Billion Second-Quarter Surplus

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago
Markets Insider

Saudi Arabia is on track for its first budget surplus in nearly a decade as the Kingdom rakes in oil revenues amid a global energy crunch

Saudi Arabia's budget surplus jumped to $21 billion in the second quarter as it raked in profits from expensive crude prices. The surplus was 35% higher compared to the first quarter, Saudi Arabia's finance ministry said Thursday. The budget surplus soared even as spending for the Kingdom increased 16% from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gross Domestic Product#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Reuters#Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
Abu Dhabi
Economy
Dubai
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
